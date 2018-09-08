Northmont inducts five into Hall of Fame

CLAYTON — On Friday, September 7 during halftime of the Northmont football game vs. Tippecanoe, Jack Brands, Ed Domsitz, Danny Gress, Jake Myers, and David Prather were inducted into the Northmont Football Hall of Fame.

In addition to the ceremony, the inductees will have their names added to the Northmont Football Hall of Fame display case, located on the Dedication Wall inside the main entrance of Premier Health Stadium as well as on the Hall of Fame board, which is located inside the Lightning Lounge at the South end of the stadium.

The Northmont Football family and the Hall of Fame committee would like to congratulate these five men on this tremendous honor. In addition, they would also like to thank the Northmont Thunderback Club for their support with this event. The Hall of Fame family would like to express their extreme gratitude to John and Chris Kettler. The Kettlers have hosted a pre-game Hall of Fame dinner for the inductees and their families at their residence since the inception of the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Jack Brands

Jack has been a longtime supporter and huge fan of the Northmont Football program. When asked, Northmont’s legendary coach Ned Booher said, “Jack along with his late wife, Brenda, were great members of the Thunderback Boosters. They were loyal workers of the ‘Tuesday Night Films’ and ‘Breakfast with The Bolts’ where they directed the ‘Picture with a Bolt’ program. Jack is the author and originator of the ‘T-Bolt Tradition’ (Football Record Book) which is a very comprehensive book on past teams and players with their accomplishments and statistics.”

Brands was a long-time member and past President of the Northmont Thunderback Club where during that time he created the Northmont Football Souvenir booth. He was also was one of founding members of the POPPS (Parents of Past Players and Supporters) which is a program designed to keep past parents and supporters involved in the program.

Brands is the proud father of two past Northmont players. He is retired from Reynolds & Reynolds and resides in Englewood.

Ed Domsitz

Coach Domsitz was the Thunderbolts head coach from 1988 to 1998. During that time Coach Domsitz compiled a 53-55 record and won two league championships. In 1992 Coach Domsitz lead the Thunderbolts to their first state playoff game in school history. Coach Ned Booher said when describing Coach Domsitz, “He left no stone unturned when preparing his teams for games.” Coach Booher stated that Coach Domsitz spent an unmeasured amount of time promoting the Northmont football program to his players, coaches and the community.

Coach Domsitz created the idea of the POPPS program and created the Northmont Hall of Fame. Both programs ended up being very successful and are pivotal to the support and promotion of the Northmont Football program.

Coach Domsitz is currently coaching in his 44th season as a high school head football coach. Coach Domsitz is the head coach at Archbishop Alter High School where he is also a teacher.

Danny Gress

Danny Gress is a 2009 graduate. He was a three-year starter at the middle linebacker position for the Thunderbolts. During that time the Thunderbolts went 25-9, won three league championships and made the playoffs all three years. Gress ended his career with 221 tackles, 9.5 sacks (6th all-time), 29 tackles for a loss (6th all-time). Danny is currently 8th in the record book for season tackles with 119 (2008) and is 7th with 15 tackles for a loss in one season (2008).

Gress was named 2nd team All-GWOC West his junior season. He was selected as a team captain his senior season. After his senior season Danny was selected 1st team All-GWOC Central, 1st team All-Conference and 2nd team All Southwest Ohio. Danny was selected as his team’s Most Valuable Player and received the Scholar Athlete Award.

Gress received a football scholarship to Kent State University where he continued his football career as well as his education. Danny is currently employed with Troy City Schools where he is an Intervention Specialist. He is also an assistant coach on the Troy High School football team (Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Line coach). Danny and his wife, Hannah, have a daughter, Clara , and reside in the City of Troy.

Jacob Myers

Jake Myers is a 2006 graduate. Myers was a linebacker and fullback who played four years of varsity football. From 2002-2005 the Thunderbolts compiled an impressive 35-9 record winning four league championships and making three playoff appearances. Jake finished his career with 299 tackles (4th all-time), 127 tackles in a single season (6th all-time), 34 hits for loss (3rd all-time), and had 21 tackles in one game (Centerville, 2005) which is 7th all-time.

In Jake’s junior season he was named 1st team All-GWOC West and 1st team All-Area. Myers senior season he was a team captain and he was honored by being named 1st team All-GWOC West, 1st team All-Area, 1st team All-Southwest Ohio and Honorable Mention All-State. Jake was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Myers continued his education and football career at Ohio Northern University.

Jake is currently a teacher at the middle school and is an assistant varsity football coach. Jake and his wife Samantha have two children, Mason and Nolan, and they reside in the City of Englewood.

David Prather

David Prather is a 1974 graduate. David was an offensive tackle for the Bolts. During his career the Thunderbolts were 23-6-1 and won two Southwestern Buckeye League championships. Coach Ned Booher described David as a very dependable offensive force, especially on the (MOYA) block (man over you anywhere) a blocking technique used by the Bolts at the time. Coach Booher stated, “David would aggressively lock-on to the defensive man near him, occupy and move the defender resulting in successful results on the field.”

David’s senior season he was named 1st Team SWBL. In 1974 Prather was selected as an Outstanding Young Citizen by the Northmont Jaycee’s. David was a part of the great tradition in the ‘70s that has paved the path for others who have followed since. In 1980 the Journal Herald (Dayton newspaper) named the Thunderbolts the Team of the Decade for their success in the ‘70s.

David currently resides in Chester, Virginia and is a Pastor at the Second Chance Baptist Church.

