Northmont vs. Fairmont game suspended

CLAYTON — With Northmont leading Fairmont 21-7 with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter officials stopped the game due to lightning.

Radar indicated the storms were well to the south in Butler County but both teams were ordered to take shelter in their locker rooms. The game was eventually postponed until Saturday at 10 a.m., but there could be an issue finding officials that are available to work the game, according to Northmont Coach Tony Broering.

Broering was upset with the suspension of play due to the distance of the storms and felt the game could have been completed without any safety threat. He was right. The storms remained well to the south.

Northmont lost its star defensive end, senior Gabe Newburg, on the first defensive series of the night when he sustained an injury to his ankle. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Newburg is scheduled to get an X-ray on Saturday morning.

Starting quarterback Miles Johnson also left the game late in the third quarter with a dazed look in his eyes. Junior Keaton Kesling stepped in and promptly moved the team into scoring position right after Fairmont had cut the Thunderbolts’ lead to 14-7.

Fairmont tried to kick the ball short but Justin Golson scooped the ball up at the 30 and juked past would-be tacklers all the way to Fairmont’s 36.

After an illegal block in the back moved the Thunderbolts back to the 49 Kesling threw a deep pass to Golson that was right on the mark but a Fairmont player interfered with the catch and the resulting penalty gave Northmont a first down and eight at the Fairmont 34.

Kesling completed a seven yard pass to Drake Hickman and a nine yard pass to Jason Kohr to give Northmont a first down at the Firebirds 20 yard line. Two plays later Kesling fired an 11 yard pass completion to Hickman for a first and goal at the six. From there running back Michael Franklin punched the ball into the end zone. Brandon Goodwin’s kick made it 21-7.

Just before play was suspended Andrew Knick blocked a Fairmont punt. A penalty against Northmont on the play moved the ball back to the Fairmont 36. Franklin ran for an 11 yard gain to the 25 before play was suspended.

“It has been a tough game so far between two very good, competitive teams,” said Northmont Coach Tony Broering. “It has been going back-and-forth. I am really proud of the boys and the way they have responded. Some of the kids have stepped in there and played great. Sophomore Eli Newburg got called in and played great at linebacker and got a couple of turnovers for us. We know how good Keaton Kesling is. We know he can play. He is a leader and is a great kid, so we are proud of him.”

Northmont got its first score by capitalizing on a fumbled punt by Fairmont return man Chase

Fugate. Knick recovered the fumble at midfield. A delay of game penalty moved the ball back to the Northmont 45. On the next play Johnson completed a pass to Golson who broke tackles to score on a 55 yard completion with 6:48 remaining in the first quarter. Goodwin’s kick put the Thunderbolts up 7-0.

Fairmont pulled off a successful fake punt on fourth down and five from its own 25 with Trey Baker taking a short snap to rumble 25 yards for a first down at the 50. Northmont eventually stopped the Fairmont drive to take over on downs at its own 21. On third and 14 Johnson completed a pass to tight end Jason Kohr for a first down at the 33. The drive stalled at the 36 and the Thunderbolts were forced to punt.

Fairmont called for a fair catch at its 34 and on the first play from scrimmage the Firebirds fumbled a pitch-out with Christian Cvetnic recovering the loose ball at the Firebirds’ 27. After a delay of game penalty Johnson connected with Golson for a 32 yard touchdown pass. Goodwin’s kick made it 14-0.

Fairmont engineered a 58 scoring drive in the third quarter with running back Jesse Deglow busting loose for a 29 yard gain on the drive to give Fairmont a first and goal at the four yard line. From there Deglow carried the ball two more times to score the Firebirds only touchdown of the night.

“We tried to get the game in tonight, but the officials just wouldn’t let us get back out there,” Broering added.

Lightning delayed game to resume Saturday at 10 a.m.

