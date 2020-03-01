Five T’bolt wrestlers advance to district

CENTERVILLE — With 131 points Northmont placed 7th overall at the Division I sectional tournament held Friday and Sunday at Centerville High School.

A water main break in the high school parking lot postponed the conclusion of the tournament from Saturday to Sunday.

Northmont had five wrestlers advance to the district tourney, four that placed outright with one qualifying as an alternate.

Overall, coach Scott Newburg was pleased with how his athletes performed.

“We work all year long for this type of tournament at the end of the season,” Newburg said. “Everything we do, we try to get better up until this point in the season. I thought we did a good job. Even though some of our kids didn’t make it out to district, they still learned a lot this year. The biggest thing that they learned is that the technique that they learned in junior high still works, but the separation between freshmen and seniors is huge and now they know they have to start hitting the weight room.”

At 120 pounds freshman Brennan Wilson (20-20) placed fifth overall by scoring a 9-3 decision over Jack Hoskins (12-19) of Butler. Wilson’s victory enabled him to qualify for the district tournament as an alternate.

At 145 sophomore Miles Moyer (27-12) advanced to district by placing fourth. In the battle for third place Moyer lost a 5-0 decision to Evan Overholser (37-7) of Fairmont.

“Miles has had an up and down year due to his health, but he did great to earn his second trip to district,” Newburg said.

At 152 pounds senior Andrew Knick (46-2) took first place by scoring a hard fought 6-4 decision over Butler senior Jestin Love (36-5). Knick’s victory enabled him to tie the school record for most victories in a season (46) previously set by Jesse Walker in 2009. It was also Knick’s fourth consecutive sectional championship.

Also taking first place honors was junior Phil Tracey (35-6) who won by a fall in one minute and 20 seconds (1:20) against Justice McFadden (22-8) of Springfield.

At 220 pounds senior Jake Staley advanced to district with a fourth place finish. In the battle for third place Tressel Cochran (21-5) of Springfield defeated Staley (29-18) by a fall in 3:05.

Senior heavyweight Seth Frantz (39-3) also advanced to district by placing second. In the championship match he lost by a fall in 56 seconds to defending state champion Jacob Padilla (35-3) of Wayne. Frantz’s only three losses of the season have been to Padilla.

“I’m proud of our wrestlers,” Newburg added. “They are a good group of kids, and if I am back next year, I am looking forward to having them all back. Our seniors and upperclassmen did a fantastic job. Phil Tracey did a great job and Jake Staley, who has only wrestled one year, did a great job to place in the top four.”

Newburg went on to say that he is proud of his entire team.

“I’m looking forward to the next two weeks to see if we can get some more guys to place at state,” he concluded.

Results for the first day of sectional competition by weight class are as follows with each wrestler’s overall record in parenthesis.

Quarterfinal

106 – Vince Perkins (10-14) lost by a 20-5 technical fall to Simon Taylor (30-7) of Centerville.

113 – Drake Givens (16-21) lost by a fall in 2:29 to Noah Moreland (26-9) of Butler.

120 – Brennan Wilson (18-19) lost by a fall in 3:35 to Josie Davis (15-12) of Sidney.

126 – Christian Pendleton (25-19) lost by a fall in 1:14 to Matt Verdes (35-5) of Butler.

132 – Ryan Stowers (17-20) received a bye.

138 – Noah Wilkins (21-23) lost by a fall in 1:05 to Matt Motter (23-10) of Butler.

145 – Miles Moyer (26-10) won a 7-6 decision over Phillip Nared (20-12) of Xenia.

152 – Andrew Knick (45-2) won by a fall in 51 seconds over Noah Johnson (11-21) of Fairborn.

160 – James Wilson (15-19) received a bye.

170 – Payton Lupton (16-21) lost by technical fall 24-9 to Jaden Hardrick (35-5) of Wayne.

182 – Bryce Asher (30-11) lost a 5-4 decision to Ali Salih (24-9) of Fairmont.

195 – Phillip Tracey (34-6) won by a fall in 31 seconds vs. Brendan McKenzie (6-19) of Butler.

220 – Jake Staley (28-17) lost by a fall in 1:58 to Jonathan Bruder (30-14) of Centerville.

285 – Seth Frantz (38-2) won by a fall in 37 seconds vs. Samuel Roberts (13-17) of Fairborn.

Round One

132 – Ryan Stowers (17-19) lost by a fall in 4:14 to Desmond Diggs (37-5) of Xenia.

138 – Noah Wilkins (20-23) won a 4-3 decision over Jamison Gilmore (0-2) of Centerville.

152 – Andrew Knick (44-2) won by a fall in 1:32 vs. Jason Hill (5-19) of Stebbins.

160 – James Wilson (15-18) lost by a fall in 3:29 to Carlos Quintero (34-5) of Troy.

182 – Bryce Asher (29-11) won by a fall in 2:22 over Andrew Smith (7-21) of Xenia.

195 – Phillip Tracey (33-6) won by a fall in 59 seconds vs. Jarett Shavers (7-9) of Wayne.

220 – Jake Staley (27-17) won a 9-5 decision over Eric Daniel (10-17) of Butler.

All other Northmont wrestlers in the 106, 113, 120, 126, 145, 170 and 285 pound weight classes received a bye in the first round.

Senior Andrew Knick won the 152 pound championship by scoring a 6-4 decision over senior Jestin Love of Butler. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_AndrewKnick-3.jpg Senior Andrew Knick won the 152 pound championship by scoring a 6-4 decision over senior Jestin Love of Butler. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Phil Tracey also took first place at 195 pounds by winning by a fall in one minute and 20 seconds against Justice McFadden of Springfield. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_PhilTracey-1.jpg Phil Tracey also took first place at 195 pounds by winning by a fall in one minute and 20 seconds against Justice McFadden of Springfield. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Freshman Brennan Wilson placed fifth overall by scoring a 9-3 decision over Jack Hoskins of Butler. Wilson’s victory enabled him to qualify for the district tournament as an alternate. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_BrennanWilson-1.jpg Freshman Brennan Wilson placed fifth overall by scoring a 9-3 decision over Jack Hoskins of Butler. Wilson’s victory enabled him to qualify for the district tournament as an alternate. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Miles Moyer (145 pounds) won a 7-6 decision over Phillip Nared of Xenia in the quarterfinal round. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_MilesMoyer-3.jpg Miles Moyer (145 pounds) won a 7-6 decision over Phillip Nared of Xenia in the quarterfinal round. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star In the quarterfinal heavyweight match Seth Frantz won by a fall in 37 seconds vs. Samuel Roberts of Fairborn. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Frantz-1.jpg In the quarterfinal heavyweight match Seth Frantz won by a fall in 37 seconds vs. Samuel Roberts of Fairborn. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Centerville Sectional Overall Team Scores 1. Beavercreek 206.0 2. Centerville 192.0 3. Butler 176.0 4. Fairmont 159.0 5. Wayne 145.5 6. Tecumseh 141.5 7. Northmont 131.0 8. Springfield 76.0 9. West Carrollton 62.0 10. Sidney 54.0 11. Stebbins 47.0 12. Xenia 45.0 13. Troy 32.0 14. Piqua 23.0 15. Fairborn 4.0

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

