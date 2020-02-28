Bolts in 7th place at Centerville sectional

CENTERVILLE — With 46 team points Northmont sits in 7th place after the opening rounds of the Division I sectional tournament held Friday at Centerville High School.

Beavercreek sits atop the 15 team field with 82 points with Butler in second place with 70.5.

Results by weight class are as follows with each wrestler’s overall record in parenthesis.

Quarterfinal

106 – Vince Perkins (10-14) lost by a 20-5 technical fall to Simon Taylor (30-7) of Centerville.

113 – Drake Givens (16-21) lost by a fall in 2:29 to Noah Moreland (26-9) of Butler.

120 – Brennan Wilson (18-19) lost by a fall in 3:35 to Josie Davis (15-12) of Sidney.

126 – Christian Pendleton (25-19) lost by a fall in 1:14 to Matt Verdes (35-5) of Butler.

132 – Ryan Stowers (17-20) received a bye.

138 – Noah Wilkins (21-23) lost by a fall in 1:05 to Matt Motter (23-10) of Butler.

145 – Miles Moyer (26-10) won a 7-6 decision over Phillip Nared (20-12) of Xenia.

152 – Andrew Knick (45-2) won by a fall in 51 seconds over Noah Johnson (11-21) of Fairborn.

160 – James Wilson (15-19) received a bye.

170 – Payton Lupton (16-21) lost by technical fall 24-9 to Jaden Hardrick (35-5) of Wayne.

182 – Bryce Asher (30-11) lost a 5-4 decision to Ali Salih (24-9) of Fairmont.

195 – Phillip Tracey (34-6) won by a fall in 31 seconds vs. Brendan McKenzie (6-19) of Butler.

220 – Jake Staley (28-17) lost by a fall in 1:58 to Jonathan Bruder (30-14) of Centerville.

285 – Seth Frantz (38-2) won by a fall in 37 seconds vs. Samuel Roberts (13-17) of Fairborn.

Round One

132 – Ryan Stowers (17-19) lost by a fall in 4:14 to Desmond Diggs (37-5) of Xenia.

138 – Noah Wilkins (20-23) won a 4-3 decision over Jamison Gilmore (0-2) of Centerville.

152 – Andrew Knick (44-2) won by a fall in 1:32 vs. Jason Hill (5-19) of Stebbins.

160 – James Wilson (15-18) lost by a fall in 3:29 to Carlos Quintero (34-5) of Troy.

182 – Bryce Asher (29-11) won by a fall in 2:22 over Andrew Smith (7-21) of Xenia.

195 – Phillip Tracey (33-6) won by a fall in 59 seconds vs. Jarett Shavers (7-9) of Wayne.

220 – Jake Staley (27-17) won a 9-5 decision over Eric Daniel (10-17) of Butler.

All other Northmont wrestlers in the 106, 113, 120, 126, 145, 170 and 285 pound weight classes received a bye in the first round.

The sectional tournament resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Miles Moyer (145 pounds) won a 7-6 decision over Phillips Nared of Xenia in the quarter final round. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_MilesMoyer-1.jpg Miles Moyer (145 pounds) won a 7-6 decision over Phillips Nared of Xenia in the quarter final round. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star During the quarterfinal round at Centerville Andrew Knick (152 pounds) won by a fall in 51 seconds over Noah Johnson of Fairborn. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_AndrewKnick-7.jpg During the quarterfinal round at Centerville Andrew Knick (152 pounds) won by a fall in 51 seconds over Noah Johnson of Fairborn. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Phillip Tracey (195 pounds) won by a fall in 31 seconds vs. Brendan McKenzie of Butler in the quarterfinal. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_PhillipTracey-1.jpg Phillip Tracey (195 pounds) won by a fall in 31 seconds vs. Brendan McKenzie of Butler in the quarterfinal. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star In the quarterfinal heavyweight match Seth Frantz won by a fall in 37 seconds vs. Samuel Roberts of Fairborn. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_SethFrantz-3.jpg In the quarterfinal heavyweight match Seth Frantz won by a fall in 37 seconds vs. Samuel Roberts of Fairborn. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Centerville Sectional Team Scores Day One 1. Beavercreek 82.0 2. Butler 70.5 3. Fairmont 61.5 4. Centerville 61.0 5. Tecumseh 56.5 6. Wayne 51.5 7. Northmont 46.0 8. Springfield 36.0 West Carrollton 36.0 10. Sidney 25.0 11. Piqua 16.0 12. Xenia 14.0 13. Stebbins 10.0 Troy 10.0 15. Fairborn 0.0

