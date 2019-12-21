Thunderbolts win Xenia Invitational

XENIA — Northmont had wrestlers place in all but two weight classes as the Thunderbolts took 1st place Saturday at the Xenia Invitational.

After a solid sixth place finish out of 30 teams at the North Coast Classic hosted by Cleveland Independence High School last weekend, Northmont coach Scott Newburg was pleased with how well his team performed at Xenia.

“We had a tough week last week in Cleveland, but it was a real good place to start because of the tough wrestling we faced up there,” Newburg said. “The guys got to figure out where they are at competition wise and when we got back they started working on things to improve their skills. We went undefeated today in the first round winning all 12 matches.”

Four Thunderbolts won their respective weight classes. Seniors Andrew Knick (152 pounds), Bryce Asher (182), Seth Frantz (heavyweight) were crowned weight class champions along with junior Phil Tracey (195).

Placing second was senior James Wilson (170).

Five freshmen also placed. Christian Pendleton (132) placed 5th. Payton Lupton (170) placed 5th. Vince Perkins (106) placed 4th. Ryan Stowers (138) placed 4th. Brennan Wilson (120) placed 3rd.

“The freshmen kids are really coming along,” Newburg added. “They are strong kids, they are lifting (weights) hard and they have good technique. Their technique is getting better every week, and we can tell. When you get better technique and you are getting stronger you have more confidence and you can see the confidence in these young kids this weekend even though it is only their second week competing at the varsity level. I am really looking forward to the rest of the season to see what we can do.”

Other placers included sophomore Miles Moyer (145) and junior Noah Wilkins (160), both earning third place finishes.

Senior Jake Staley (220) placed fourth.

In the final round of the tournament Andrew Knick (Sr.) scored a 6-3 decision over Noah Ratliff (Sr.) of Reynoldsburg to win the 152 pound weight class.

Bryce Asher (Sr.) won by a fall in 4:27 vs. Ashton Simison (So.) of Greenon to win the 182 pound crown.

Seth Frantz (Sr.) scored a 6-4 decision over Cadmen Roose (Jr.) of Benjamin Logan to win the heavyweight title.

Phil Tracey (Jr.) won by a fall in 1:51 vs. Noah Clark (Sr.) of Benjamin Logan to earn the 195 pound championship.

James Wilson (Sr.) lost by a fall in 2:56 to Steele Boysel (Sr.) of Benjamin Logan to place second at 170 pounds.

Brennan Wilson (Fr.) won by a fall in 3:20 over Bonifcio Gutierrez (Jr.) of Hamilton to take third place at 120 pounds.

Miles Moyer (So.) scored a 7-5 decision vs. Henry Myers (Sr.) of Benjamin Logan to capture third place at 145.

Noah Wilkins (Jr.) scored an 8-2 decision over Matthew Beikman (Fr.) of Benjamin Logan to earn third place at 160.

Vince Perkins (Fr.) lost by a fall in 2:35 to Kade Thomas (Fr.) to place fourth at 106.

Ryan Stowers (Fr.) lost by a fall in 1:32 to Donnie McClanahan (Fr.) of New Richmond to place fourth at 138.

Christian Pendleton (Fr.) won by a fall in 3:39 over Ernie Taylor (Jr.) of Waynesville to place fifth at 132 pounds.

Payton Lupton (Fr.) won by fall in 47 seconds over Camden Husk (So.) of Liberty to place fifth at 170.

Jake Staley (Sr.) scored a 5-0 decision over Jaden McCoy (Jr.) of Fairborn to take fifth place at 220 pounds.

Xenia Invitational Team Standings 1. Northmont 283.5 2. Benjamin Logan 264.0 3. Norwayne 153.0 4. Greenon 123.5 5. Liberty 122.0 6. Xenia 102.5 7. Reynoldsburg 98.0 8. Fairbanks 94.0 (tie) New Richmond 94.0 10. Goshen 92.5 11. Cooper 78.0 12. Greenview 71.5 13. Waynesville 57.0 14. Hamilton 55.0 15. Fairborn 27.5

