Missed shots doom Lady Bolts vs. T-M

CLAYTON — Trotwood-Madison utilized a full-court press right from the opening tip-off Wednesday but the Lady Bolts handled the pressure with little difficulty to jump out to a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Kaitlyn McCrary and Gabby Kline scored six points apiece in the opening quarter. Kline put Northmont up 2-0 on a put-back shot and scored the Lady Bolts second basket of the night.

Dasia Turner scored inside, Kline added another basket and McCrary scored the team’s final three baskets of the quarter, the last two on a pair of steals.

After that the Lady Rams rallied to take a 25-18 halftime lead. Five different players scored to power the rally led by Raeven Raye-Redmond with seven points, including a 3-point field goal.

The third quarter turned into a defensive battle with both teams scoring just four points. Northmont got a basket by McCrary and two on a pair of free throws by Kline.

Trailing 29-22 entering the fourth the Lady Bolts missed four free throws in the final quarter and 11 overall in the game. Northmont also committed four turnovers in the fourth quarter and missed eight of 12 shots, including three from 3-point range.

Trailing 35-25 Northmont got a basket by McCrary who then came up with a steal to score again. After a missed shot Amari Bradford grabbed the rebound and scored and drew a foul from India Ahmad who also immediately got slapped with a technical foul.

Bradford converted one of three free throws to cut the deficit to 35-32.

Down the stretch Northmont could only generate three more points.

Trotwood converted nine of 10 free throws in the final 2:46 to walk away with a 44-35 victory.

Northmont coach Bethany Kincer felt her team’s speed matched up well with Trotwood.

“We just missed a lot of layups and missed a lot of free throws and we had a couple of calls that didn’t go our way that kind of took the momentum away from us,” Kincer noted. “In the second quarter we got off to a slow start and missed a lot of shots. Overall, we fought hard and we did a lot of things right. We are playing really well as a team and we are taking care of the ball a lot better. I think we crashed the boards offensively really well tonight, so there are a lot of good things happening. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”

With the victory Trotwood-Madison improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play while Northmont dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-4.

T–M 05 25 29 44 – 44

NMT 14 18 22 35 – 35

Trotwood-Madison: Quantaijah Huffman 3-4-10, Jaylen Dixon 2-2-7, Raeven Raye-Redmond 4-2-12, Goddess McIntyre 5-0-10, Heaven Gooden 1-1-3, India Ahmad 1-0-2. Totals: 16-9-44.

Northmont: Kaitlyn McCrary 7-1-15, Amari Bradford 2-3-7, Kamorah Rhylick 0-1-1, Dasia Turner 1-1-3, Gabby Kline 3-3-9. Totals: 13-9-35.

3-point field goals: Trotwood 3 (Raye-Redmond 2, Dixon); Northmont 0.

Records: Trotwood-Madison 5-2 (2-2), Northmont 1-6 (0-4).

Kaitlyn McCrary scores a first quarter layup off a steal as Jaylen Dixon tries to block the shot. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_KaitlynMcCrary-3.jpg Kaitlyn McCrary scores a first quarter layup off a steal as Jaylen Dixon tries to block the shot. Dasia Turner drives to the lane during the fourth quarter vs. Trotwood-Madison. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_DasiaTurner-5.jpg Dasia Turner drives to the lane during the fourth quarter vs. Trotwood-Madison. Gabby Kline tries to get off a shot inside while getting pressured by Trotwood-Madison freshmen guards Raeven Raye-Redmond (left) and Jaylen Dixon. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_GabbyKline-5.jpg Gabby Kline tries to get off a shot inside while getting pressured by Trotwood-Madison freshmen guards Raeven Raye-Redmond (left) and Jaylen Dixon.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind