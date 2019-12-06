Bolts start slow in victory over ‘Boro

CLAYTON — Neither Northmont nor Springboro could find the hoop the majority of the first quarter during the Thunderbolts’ season opener.

Markus Allen broke the scoreless deadlock before the Panther buried a trio of 3-pointers, two by Willieon Yates and one by Landon Palmer to take a 13-7 lead by the end of the quarter.

Northmont trailed 21-19 at the half but took control of the game in the second half to post a 49-37 victory.

Junior Patrick Ivory led Northmont with 16, senior Trent Freeman tossed in 12 and senior Andrew White buried a trio of 3-pointers to pace the offense. Noah Moser led the Panthers with 10.

Leading by six the Thunderbolts went on a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter to build a 40-28 advantage.

“We didn’t shoot the ball real well early. We had some struggles, but we settled down pretty quickly,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “Any time you can hold a team to 37 points and only three offensive rebounds you know that you dominated the game at that end of the floor.”

The Thunderbolts snared 39 rebounds while the Panthers came up with 25.

Northmont played a clean game. Springboro didn’t take a single free throw the entire game, which is almost unheard of.

“I think we played the entire second half with only one foul,” Kincer noted. “We guarded well and communicated where their shooters were and we rebounded the ball extremely well. In our foundation game against Brookville we gave up 19 offensive rebounds, so for a week and a half that is all we talked about was not to let Springboro get second chance points.”

Ivory scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half, six in each of the final two quarters including a slam-dunk for the final points of the game.

“I couldn’t be happier with the start of what we’ve got going here,” Kincer added. “I think we have a big future ahead of us. We have two seniors and a lot of young kids that are going to be back, so Northmont basketball has a bright future ahead.”

Northmont will host Miamisburg on Friday and then plays a non-conference game at Belmont on Saturday.

SPR 13 21 28 37 – 37

NMT 07 19 34 49 – 49

Springboro: Kahleel Trent 3-0-9, Willieon Yates 3-0-9, Noah Moser 5-0-10, Sam Feldman 3-0-6, Landon Palmer 2-0-5. Totals: 16-0-37.

Northmont: Markus Allen 1-0-2, Patrick Ivory 7-2-16, Andrew White 3-0-9, Jordan Smith 0-2-2, Trent Freeman 6-0-12, Stephen Kellum 0-2-2, Max Scott III 2-0-6. Totals: 19-6-49.

3-point goals: Springboro 5 (Yates 3, Palmer, Trent); Northmont 5 (White 3, Scott 2).

Records: Springboro 1-1 (0-1), Northmont 1-0 (1-0).

JV Score: Northmont 50 Springboro 49 in double overtime.

Patrick Ivory drives inside past Springboro defender Kahleel Trent. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_Patrick_Ivory-3.jpg Patrick Ivory drives inside past Springboro defender Kahleel Trent. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Trent Freeman gets fouled inside by Landon Palmer. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_TrentFreeman-3.jpg Trent Freeman gets fouled inside by Landon Palmer. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Andrew White knocks down a 3-pointer during the third quarter. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_AndrewWhite-3.jpg Andrew White knocks down a 3-pointer during the third quarter. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Markus Allen (left) and Max Scott III pressure Springboro guard Willieon Yates. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/12/web1_Markus_Allen-3.jpg Markus Allen (left) and Max Scott III pressure Springboro guard Willieon Yates. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind