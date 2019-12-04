Northmont players named All-State football

COLUMBUS — Wednesday the Ohio High School Athletic Association in coordination with the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association cast votes for Division I football players that were named to the 2019 Division I OPSWA All-Ohio football teams.

Northmont senior quarterback Keaton Kesling was named to Third Team Offense while senior receiver Jazz Keys received Special Mention along with junior defensive back Rod Moore.

During the regular season Kesling led the Greater Western Ohio Conference in passing with 2,780 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 56 percent pass completion rating.

Kesling threw four touchdowns four times; during a 37-17 win at Pickerington North when he completed 21 of 43 passes for 352 yards, in week three during a 28-14 victory over Fairmont with 15 completions in 18 attempts for 245 yards, during week seven in a 49-26 win at Lebanon completing 22 of 35 passes for 371 yards and in week nine during a 34-20 victory vs. Centerville when he completed 16 of 28 attempts for 291 yards.

Keys caught 57 passes for 770 yards with eight touchdowns and 13.5 yards per reception. His best performance was at Pickerington North when he caught nine passes for 182 yards and one touchdown.

Moore had 37 solo tackles and 16 assists in nine games with four interceptions returned for 119 yards, the longest for 53 yards in week two at Pickerington North when he picked off three passes during a 37-17 victory.

Wyoming quarterback Evan Prater was named the winner of the 33rd annual Mr. Football award. Prater was named OPSWA Ohio Division IV Offensive Player of the Year, OPSWA Southwest District Player of the Year and Cincinnati Hills League Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and ‘19.

He finished his career at Wyoming with 5,699 yards passing, 4,124 yards rushing, 72 touchdown passes and 74 touchdowns on the ground.

Prater was third in passing in the Cincinnati Hills League his senior season with 1,816 yards, 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

He also led the league in rushing with 991 yards and 28 touchdowns.

2019 Division I OPSWA All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive players of the year: Ian Kipp, Mentor; JuTahn McClain, Fairfield

Defensive players of the year: Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood St. Edward; Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati Colerain

Coaches of the year: Bryan Schoonover, Groveport Madison; Steve Trivisonno, Mentor

First Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Demeatric Crenshaw, Pickerington Central, 6-2, 215, sr.; Ian Kipp, Mentor, 6-2, 205, jr.; Matthew Luebbe, Cincinnati Elder, 5-11, 185, sr.

Backs: Jared Banks, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 200, sr.; Lameir Garrett, Canton McKinley, 6-0, 200, sr.; Ethan Adkins, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, 200, sr.; JuTahn McClain, Fairfield, 5-10, 180, sr.; Joe Formani, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 205, sr.; Brian Trobel, Mentor, 5-9, 175, sr.

Receivers: Chris Scott, Pickerington North, 6-2, 178, sr.; Jake Ryan, Massillon Jackson, 6-3, 195, sr.; Nic Kilbride, Perrysburg, 6-3, 195, sr.; Luke Floriea, Mentor, 5-10, 175, sr.; Larry Stephens, Springfield, 6-1, 195, sr.; Joe Royer, Cincinnati Elder, 6-5, 225, sr.

Line: Te-Rah Edwards, Groveport Madison, 6-3, 295, sr.; Jared Bycznski, Berea-Midpark, 6-4, 305, sr.; Brian Kilbane Jr., Lakewood St. Edward, 6-4, 275, sr.; Paris Johnson Jr., Cincinnati Princeton, 6-7, 290, sr.; Austin Collins, Perrysburg, 6-3, 275, sr.; Jakob James, Cincinnati Elder, 6-5, 285, sr.

Kicker: Declan Mangan, St. Ignatius, 5-11, 165, jr.

First Team Defense

Line: Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North, 6-5, 225, jr.; Jasiyah Robinson, Groveport Madison, 6-4, 225, sr.; Kaden Tong, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 6-1, 230, sr.; Noah Nunn, Medina, 6-4, 230, sr.; Romelle Grier, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, 275, sr.; Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-3, 235, sr.; Darrion Henry, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-4, 270, sr.; Luke Mattia, Hamilton, 6-4, 220, sr.

Linebackers: Zach Hill, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 6-2, 218, sr.; Ty Hamilton, Pickerington Central, 6-4, 250, sr.; Kameron Vargas, Toledo Whitmer, 6-1, 210, jr.; Joseph Saipaia, Canton McKinley, 6-1 225, sr.; R.J. Howard, Solon, 5-9, 205, sr.; Trey Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 6-0, 215, sr.; Connor Jones, Hilliard Darby, 6-2, 225, jr.

Backs: Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2, 210, sr.; Logan Nash, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 185, sr.; Marco Toth, Mentor, 5-8, 160, sr.

Punter: Dakota Cochran, Shaker Heights, 6-2, 205, sr.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Drew Sims, Perrysburg, 5-11, 180, sr.; Matthew Rueve, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-4, 190, sr.

Backs: Jaabir Mujihad, Euclid, 6-1, 210, sr.; Garret Clark, Strongsville, 5-11, 190, sr.; Reed Hall, New Albany, 5-10, 165, sr.; Jeff Tolliver, Springfield, 5-11, 197, sr.

Receivers: Montorie Foster, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, 165, sr.; Jake Nanosky, Medina, 6-6, 200, sr.; Shon Strickland, Reynoldsburg, 6-3, 205, sr.; Grant McCurry, Solon, 5-11, 170, sr.; Liam Clifford, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-2, 190, jr.

Line: Nick Sands, Hilliard Davidson, 6-2, 220, sr.; DJ Owens, Canton McKinley, 6-2, 220, sr.; Joe Ackerman, Massillon Jackson, 6-4, 215, sr.; Hunter Colao, Mentor, 6-0, 260, jr.; Tate Parker, Toledo Whitmer. 6-5, 275, sr.; Luke Kandra, Cincinnati Elder, 6-5, 305, sr.

Kicker: Casey Magyar, Dublin Coffman, 5-10, 165, jr.

Second Team Defense

Line: Justin Wodtly, Cleveland Heights, 6-3, 272, sr.; Andrew Keating, Strongsville, 6-3, 215, sr.; Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights, 6-5, 215, sr.; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2, 300, jr.

Linebackers: Cameron Junior, Middletown, 6-1, 205, jr.; Jackson Paglio, Mentor, 6-0, 200, sr.; Dominic Nardone, Dublin Jerome, 6-0, 201, sr.; Victor Shott, Massillon Jackson, 5-10, 190, sr.; Aidan Hubbard, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-4, 218, sr.; Ben Doehr, Elyria, 6-0, 225, sr.

Backs: Tim Keseday, Springboro, 5-11, 185, sr.; Reece Dunham, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 6-0, 157, sr.; Tyson Durant, Canton McKinley, 5-11, 175, sr.; Jiovanny Holmes, Cleveland Heights, 6-2, 190, sr.; Cameron Smith, Euclid, 6-2, 180, jr.; Tyshawn Lighty, Lorain, 5-10, 180, sr.

Punters: Austin Snyder, Groveport Madison, 5-7, 150, sr.; Matthew Dapore, Springboro, 5-11, 170, jr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Riley Keller, Whitmer, 6-2, 210, sr.; Keaton Kesling, Clayton Northmont, 6-0, 175, sr.; Spencer Hawkins, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 6-3, 205, sr.; Judah Holtzclaw, Westerville Central, 6-6, 225, jr.

Backs: Bryon Threats, Dublin Coffman, 5-10, 190, jr.; Travis Whittaker, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-9, 189, sr.; Jeff Tolliver, Springfield, 5-11, 197, sr.

Receivers: Marshall Lang, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-4, 225, sr.; Lorenzo Styles, Pickerington Central, 6-2, 185, jr.

Line: Mao Glynn, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-3, 289, jr.; Sean McRae, Upper Arlington, 6-6, 290, sr.; Joe Huber, Dublin Jerome, 6-5, 235, sr.; Jalen Bowens, Reynoldsburg, 6-2, 260, sr.; Jacob Curl, Hilliard Bradley, 6-0, 240, sr.; Chris Hatcher, Mentor, 6-0, 270, sr.; Ronan Chambers, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-5, 270, sr.

Kicker: Kevin Thibodeaux, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 5-9, 195, sr.

Third Team Defense

Line: Ian Johnson, Marysville, 6-0, 210, sr.; Garrett Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 6-3, 215, sr.; LJ France, Fairfield, 6-1, 270, sr.

Linebackers: Daved Jones, West Chester Lakota West, 6-2, 212, sr.; Xzerius Stinnett, Springfield, 5-8, 190, sr.; Ben Cox, Olentangy Liberty, 5-11, 195, sr.; Dom Marasco, Pickerington Central, 5-9, 200, sr.; Zeke Healy, Westerville Central, 5-10, 200, jr.; Kyle Scherette, Brunswick, 6-0, 200, jr.

Backs: Rickey Hyatt, jr., Westerville Central, 6-1, 185, sr.; Brian Pinkney, Canton McKinley, 6-0, 190, jr.; James Covington, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 165, sr.; Tucker Hundley, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-0, 185, sr.; Delian Bradley, Springfield, 5-11, 180, so.; Colton Sandhas, Cincinnati Elder, 6-0, 190, sr.

Punter: Justin Hagler, Brunswick, 6-2, 175, sr.

Special Mention:

Quarterbacks: Owen Bainbridge, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 180, so.; Elijah Wesley, Canton McKinley, 6-2, 180, jr.

Backs: Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central, 5-11, 205, jr.; David Afari, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, 202, sr.; Caleb Gerken, Perrysburg, 5-11, 200, sr.; Marlin Scott, Toledo Bowsher, 5-9, 163, sr.

Receivers: Will Jackson-Linkhart, Centerville, 6-5, 190, jr.; Jazz Keys, Clayton Northmont, 5-9, 165, sr.; Luke Hensley, Medina, 6-2, 195, jr.; Dalen Stovall, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 185, jr.; Tevin Gregory, Toledo Bowsher, 6-1, 210, sr.; Ben Ireland, Findlay, 5-11, 163, so.

Offensive Line: Ace Ehrenschwender, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-0, 280, sr; Jacob Padilla, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-1, 285, sr.; Carlos Elias, Massillon Jackson, 5-11, 245, sr.; A.J. Coltz, Medina, 6-2, 235, sr.; Cade Zimmerly, Perrysburg, 6-2, 245, jr.; Hunter Huffman, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 220, sr.

Kickers: Ryan Miller, Medina, 5-10, 155, jr.; Ethan Mullins, Perrysburg, 5-7, 140; Jr.; Austin Gibbons, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 165, jr.

Defensive Line: Te’Vion Gilbreath, Springfield, 5-11, 208, sr.; Adam Hundemer, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6-3, 245, sr.; Tomas Rimac, Brunswick, 6-6, 270, jr.; Rayshawn Galloway, Toledo Bowsher, 6-2, 195, jr.; Hammond Russell, Dublin Coffman, 6-4, 242, jr.; Jaheim Thomas, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-4, 224, sr.

Linebackers: Curtis Young, Lancaster, 6-2, 210, sr.; Jack Dennis, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, 185, sr.; Carlos Negrin, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jack Higgins, Perrysburg, 6-3, 215, jr.; Aidan Eubanks, Findlay, 5-11, 218, sr.

Defensive Backs: Shea Keethler, Upper Arlington, 5-10, 172, jr.; Sheron Phipps, Thomas Worthington, 5-8, 165, jr.; Scott Sonnanstine, Dublin Jerome, 6-0, 183, sr.; Rod Moore, Clayton Northmont, 6-1, 185, jr.; Phil Thomas, Fairfield, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jamiel Randle, Canton Glen Oak, 6-1, 170, sr.; Trey Young, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 170, sr.

Kesling, Keys and Moore named to Division I team

