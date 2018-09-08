T-Bolt golfers beat Butler by 5 strokes

CLAYTON — The Northmont varsity boys golf team Wednesday defeated Vandalia-Butler 172 – 177 on the front nine holes of Meadowbrook at Clayton on an overcast humid day.

Butler’s Austin Greaser won medalist honors with a one-over-par round of 37. Greaser’s round included three birdies, but he was hindered by a costly double bogey on the par 3, eighth hole. Michael Brandt and Neils Princi tied with scores of 46. Jestin Love posted a 48 to round out Butler’s team total of 177.

Northmont posted a score of 172 to earn a hard fought victory. Leading the Thunderbolts for the second straight match was senior Alec Avdakov with a 40. Avdakov made back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven and had three pars during the match to post a score of 40.

“Al is definitely trending in the right direction as we near postseason play,” said Northmont Coach Nathan Hannahan.

Sophomore Brayden Hobert continues to be a key contributor for the T-Bolts, according to Hannahan. Hobert made five pars (holes 1, 2, 7, 8, 9) on his way to a score of 42. Senior David Richards made three pars (holes 1, 3, and 9) while posting a 44. Rounding out the team total was junior Layne Tobe who made two pars as well (holes 1 and 5) as he carded a score of 46. Junior Brendan Siehl posted a 49 and senior Noah Thayer added a score of 52.

“Meadowbrook at Clayton is a difficult test of golf for every team that travels to our home course to play us,” Hannahan added. “Our players continue to improve with each passing event. The many hours spent on practice rounds, driving range balls, and short game work is really starting to pay dividends.”

Tuesday the Thunderbolts placed 12th out of 19 teams with a score of 346 at the 32nd annual Firebird Invitational held at Beavercreek Golf Club. Centerville took 1st place with a team score of 298 followed by Alter (302), Lakota East (313), Springboro (317) and Oakwood (322).

Avdakov led Northmont with a round of 84 followed by David Richards and Noah Thayer with identical scores of 86 while Brayden Hobert and Layne Tobe each had 90.

Northmont is in action again next Wednesday when the team tees it up in the Springfield Wildcat Invitational at Reid Park Golf Course at 10 a.m.

Alec Avdakov launches a tee shot on Hole 3 on the Meadowbrook at Clayton Golf Course during the match with Vandalia-Butler.

By Ron Nunnari

