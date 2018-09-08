Lady Bolts win two matches

CLAYTON — Dodging two thunderstorms this week the Northmont girls golf team notched a pair victories vs. Piqua and Fairmont.

On Thursday on their home course, Meadowbrook at Clayton, the Lady Bolts scored a 197 – 233 victory over Piqua. It was a combined varsity and JV match as well as a boys JV match taking place at the same time. A lightning delay backed up play, and all three teams used the back nine staggered by shotgun starts.

“We had a second lightning delay so we had to pull all the kids off the course for half an hour before the weather cleared,” said Northmont Coach Vivian Bibler.

Sam DeSpain recorded a 44 and Jaedin Bowers had a 46 with Carly Sherwood finishing with a 53 and Delaney Schmidt 54.

“I was pleased with how well we played and that is what I expect,” Bibler said. “We still should have four girls scoring in the forties. That shouldn’t be a problem for this team because we have the talent. It just seems that they are not all coming together on the same day, and they are young. I have one senior, one junior and the rest of the varsity team is sophomores and the JV squad is all freshmen and one sophomore. We’ve got some girls coming up that are going to be good, but it is going to take some work to get them there. This is definitely a rebuilding year.”

Wednesday the Lady Bolts defeated Fairmont 192 – 206 at Community Golf Course in Kettering. Sam DeSpain led Northmont with a 44 followed by Delaney Schmidt with a 45. Carly Sherwood carded 51 and Emma Curtis had 52.

“We had to pull the girls off the course once due to lightning and there was a women’s league playing and they were playing in between our groups, so it was a real mess,” Bibler noted.

This week the team plays Tippecanoe at Cassel Hills on Tuesday and on Thursday the Lady Bolts will host a varsity and JV match vs. Greenville at Meadowbrook.

“We are looking forward to our Thunder Classic golf outing on September 15 at Meadowbrook,” Bibler added. “Of course we would like to have more teams registered to play for this fundraiser. I think we have 18 or 19 teams right now but we would like to be in the twenties.”

Players and teams can register to play in the Thunder Classic by downloading a registration form at: http://bit.ly/2MH29lw

By Ron Nunnari

