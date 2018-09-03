Bolts XC teams off and running

LEBANON — The Northmont boys team placed 12th out 22 teams Saturday at the Lebanon Cross Country Invitational while the girls placed 5th out of 12 teams.

At Lebanon the girls team was led by Chloe Knick placing 9th overall in 20:39.2. Ellie Coppock finished 33rd (22:27.8), Terri’Anna Lewis 35th (22:30.6), Raelyn Barrett 40th (22:46.7), Annie Brown 71st (24:05.6), Fynn Roberts 85th (24:30.4), Madeline Hardwick 99th (25:03.8), Na’Bree Driscoll 129th (26:53.4), Lindsey Dresnek 142nd (27:46.5) and Anabelle Sullivan was 150th (28.22.5).

On the boys side Nick Sanders led Northmont with a 51st place finish in 18:21.1. Isaac Studebaker finished 68th (18:41.7), Miles Moyer 75th (18:44.5), Max Loudenslager 87th (18:53.8), Matthew Correll 112th (19:33.2), and John Hoyng 135th (20:22.8).

The week before Northmont hosted its first ever invitational on the grounds of the new high school with the boys team finishing ninth out of 12 teams while the girls finished seventh out of 10 competing schools.

The boys team was led by Miles Moyer in 35th place with a time of 19:00.1, Max Loudenslager in 36th place (19:00.5) and Kahaya Kiswile in 37th place (19:00.7). Nick Sanders finished 44th (19:12.7), Cameron Roberts 66th (20:12.6), Matthew Correll 81st (20:35.6), John Hoyng 83rd (20:50.8), and Conner Smith finished in 95th place (22:08.6).

“My group of freshmen on the boys side did tremendous,” said Northmont Coach Joe Barnes. “I am very pleased with where their growth is as runners. They ran nineteen flat and I think by the end of the year you are talking maybe eighteen flat and maybe pressing for the seventeen minute range and that is what I am always looking for. If I can a freshman in the seventeens then we are heading in the right direction. My top guy came to me and said, ‘Coach, I know I don’t race as well as I should.’ I told him that next time he would just have to push harder and have that confidence to race.”

Leading the Lady Bolts was Chloe Knick in 15th place (21:14) followed by Ellie Coppock in 45th (22:44.2), Terri’Anna Lewis in 48th place (23:05.3), Raelyn Barrett in 56th place (23:32.5), Annie Brown 57th (23:33.2), Fynn Roberts 78th (25:22.5) and Madeline Hardwick in 86th place (26:35.7).

“My freshman girl was my number one runner today,” Barnes added. “She went out a little bit too quick but this is her first year. Overall, I am pretty pleased with how they raced today. There is always room for improvement.”

Freshman Chloe Knick (299) runs alongside eventual fifth place finisher Savannah Lowe of Centerville on the opening leg of the Northmont Invitational. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_ChloeKnick.jpg Freshman Chloe Knick (299) runs alongside eventual fifth place finisher Savannah Lowe of Centerville on the opening leg of the Northmont Invitational. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Ellie Coppock (287) and Terri’Anna Lewis head into the woods at the Northmont Invitational. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_Coppock_Lewis.jpg Ellie Coppock (287) and Terri’Anna Lewis head into the woods at the Northmont Invitational. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Nick Sanders (285) and Kahaya Kiswile (293) turn into the woods at the Northmont Invitational. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_Sanders_Kiswile.jpg Nick Sanders (285) and Kahaya Kiswile (293) turn into the woods at the Northmont Invitational. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Mile Moyers (308) was Northmont’s top runner at the Northmont Invitational finishing 35th while Max Loudenslager (307) finished 36th. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_Moyer_Loudenslager.jpg Mile Moyers (308) was Northmont’s top runner at the Northmont Invitational finishing 35th while Max Loudenslager (307) finished 36th. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

