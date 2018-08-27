Northmont soccer team falls to Tipp

TIPP CITY — Last season Northmont handed the Tippecanoe boys soccer team its only loss in regular season play. The Red Devils went 10-0 in conference play and 19-2-1 overall losing to Alter in the state semifinals.

The Red Devils were seeking to avenge last season’s loss to the Thunderbolts in game three and they got it.

Sophomore Andrew Baileys netted Tipp’s first goal with 17:37 remaining in the first half.

Tipp tacked on two more goals in the second half, both by junior forward Ben Sauls at the 36:58 mark and again with 30:42 left in the match. His first goal landed in the upper right quadrant of the net. His second came on a shot from just left of center of the goal as he dribbled the ball toward the left sideline and angled the kick back into the lower right corner of the net to make the final tally 3-0.

With the victory Tipp improved to 2-0-0 overall while Northmont fell to 1-1-1.

“They out played us today and deserved to win. We have those days,” said Northmont Coach Bob Brown. “We came out flat. We talked about their pace of play. Last year we were there only loss in regular season and we knew they would be out to get us for that. We just didn’t match their intensity and work rate, so that is what happens when you play good teams when you come out flat.”

Brandon Morton races to catch up with a pass deep in Tipp territory as Tippecanoe’s Matt Hinkle tries to cut off the play. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_BrandonMorton.jpg Brandon Morton races to catch up with a pass deep in Tipp territory as Tippecanoe’s Matt Hinkle tries to cut off the play. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

