Bolts golf team posts two stroke win vs. Troy

CLAYTON — Senior Noah Thayer and junior Brendan Siehl both shots rounds of 43 Thursday to help lead the Northmont varsity golf team to a 178 to 180 victory over Troy at Meadowbrook at Clayton.

With the victory the Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 overall. The match was played on the par 36 front nine in perfect weather conditions on the well maintained course that provided ideal scoring conditions for both teams.

Medalist honors for the match went to Troy’s Holden Scribner who posted a three over par total of 39.

“Thayer blistered a drive on the par 4, first hole to just 30 yards short of the green,” said Northmont Coach Nathan Hannahan. “His close approach shot led to an opening birdie to jumpstart his round. The only blemish on Siehl’s scorecard was a costly triple bogey 7 on his final hole of the day. Luckily, he made four crucial pars earlier in his round highlighted by a terrific tee shot on the par 3, eighth hole that settled 10 feet from the pin.”

Senior Alec Avdakov bounced back from a rough night on Wednesday to post a 46.

“The highlight of his round came on Hole 9 when he made an outstanding birdie on the difficult par 4 finishing hole,” Hannahan said. “Senior David Richards also posted 46 to round out our team scoring this evening. We have now kept David’s score in every event of the 2018 season. Sophomore Brayden Hobert carded a round of 48, and junior Justus Thomas added a score of 53.”

Northmont battled hard in both home matches this week. On Wednesday the Thunderbolts posted a 180 to 186 victory over Brookville. David Richards led Northmont with a 42 followed by sophomore Brady Hobert with a 44. Junior Justus Thomas posted his best varsity score of the season with a 46 while Thayer rounded out the top five scoring with a 48. Siehl finished with a 51 and Avdakov had 57.

“Earning two victories over difficult opponents Brookville and Troy is a testament to how difficult our home course is for opposing players,” Hannahan added. “We also continue to show grit and a great competitive spirit with each passing match. The varsity boys hope to continue their early success next week in all three of our matches on the road. On a side note, we are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support we are receiving from golf team families and community members at our matches. The home crowd spectators are always welcome at our events.”

The T-Bolts are in action again on Monday when they travel to Troy for a rematch with the Trojans. That match will be contested at Troy Country Club and is slated to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday the Bolts play Centerville at Yankee Trace and Thursday face Miamisburg at The Mound Golf Course.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

