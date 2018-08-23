Lady Bolts struggle at Troy

TROY — Senior Delany Schmidt had back-to-back birdies Wednesday on holes three and four at Miami Shores Golf Course vs. Troy.

Schmidt led Northmont with a 45, followed by Sam DeSpain 48, Emma Curtis 52, Carly Sherwood 58, and Jaedin Bowers 59. Schmidt’s second birdie was an impressive uphill 30 foot putt that had just the right amount of speed to drop into the cup.

Overall the team struggled losing the match 195 to 203.

“Our girls seemed to find the tall grass a lot and there were some extra penalty shots that added to our high score on a relatively easy course, especially when compared to Meadowbrook,” said Northmont Coach Viv Bibler.

The course was wet in certain areas, but Bibler attributed the team’s high score to some wayward shots that resulted in her players either having to punch out from under a tree or landing in tall grass causing players to take a penalty stroke either because they couldn’t hit out of it or couldn’t find their ball.

“A lot of those shots were caused by our players not snapping their wrists and finishing their swings and leaving their club face open and hitting the ball to the right, or they topped the ball,” Bibler said. “Usually Jaedin Bowers is one of my low scorers, so that was a very high score for her. It was just an off night.”

Bibler felt this was a match her team should have won, just like the match the team lost to Butler 211-219 on Aug. 13.

“We are really such a young team,” she noted. “We have one senior and one junior and everyone else is a freshman or sophomore, so nine of our players are underclassmen. That says a lot about where we are headed in the next few years when we should be really strong, but this year is definitely a rebuilding year. We lost some great players last year.”

The Lady Bolts will not play again until Tuesday at home at Meadowbrook vs. Oakwood. Wednesday the team plays at The Mound vs. Miamisburg and on Thursday plays at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Darke County vs. Greenville and Winchester, Ind.

Jaedin Bowers tees off on Hole No. 4 at Miami Shores. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_JaedinBowers.jpg Jaedin Bowers tees off on Hole No. 4 at Miami Shores. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Carly Sherwood taps a putt vs. Troy. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_CarlySherwood.jpg Carly Sherwood taps a putt vs. Troy. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind