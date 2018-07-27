Diamond Classic Golf Outing is Aug. 11

ARCANUM — The 20th annual Northmont Diamond Classic Golf Outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 at Beechwood Golf Course with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The deadline to register is July 31 but late registrations will be accepted with an additional $10 fee.
Golfer donation is $75 per player ($85 after July 31. Register your team early to take part in the Early Bird Team Drawing for a $100 prize.
The golf outing includes 18 holes with cart, dinner and door prizes. There will be raffles so bring a wad of spare cash. If you don’t golf you can come for dinner to support the baseball program at $20 per person.
All proceeds benefit the Northmont High School baseball program. Registration forms can be found online at https://northmontathletics.com
Complete the registration and include donation payment with checks payable to the Northmont Dugout Club and return to:
Northmont Diamond Classic
4004 Farrier Dr.
Englewood, OH 45322