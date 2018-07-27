Diamond Classic Golf Outing is Aug. 11

ARCANUM — The 20th annual Northmont Diamond Classic Golf Outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 at Beechwood Golf Course with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The deadline to register is July 31 but late registrations will be accepted with an additional $10 fee.

Golfer donation is $75 per player ($85 after July 31. Register your team early to take part in the Early Bird Team Drawing for a $100 prize.

The golf outing includes 18 holes with cart, dinner and door prizes. There will be raffles so bring a wad of spare cash. If you don’t golf you can come for dinner to support the baseball program at $20 per person.

All proceeds benefit the Northmont High School baseball program. Registration forms can be found online at https://northmontathletics.com

Complete the registration and include donation payment with checks payable to the Northmont Dugout Club and return to:

Northmont Diamond Classic

4004 Farrier Dr.

Englewood, OH 45322

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/07/web1_DiamondClassic.jpg