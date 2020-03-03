Basketball seasons end for TCN, TVS

TROY – The boys’ high school basketball tournament trail ended for both the Twin Valley South Panthers and the Tri-County North Panthers last Thursday night in Troy.

In the first game of the night, Cole Peterson scored 18 points and Tyler Wright added 14 but it wasn’t enough as the second seeded Cedarville Indians defeated the number 11 seeded Twin Valley South Panthers at the Trojan Student Activity Center in Troy.

The loss also ended the coaching career of long time Panthers coach Tony Augspurger who announced his retirement earlier this season.

Wright got the first of 4 three pointers in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 10-8 lead. But Cedarville would close out the first quarter on a 4-0 run and it was 12-10 after 1 quarter.

Peterson hit a three pointer, as the second quarter got underway, and that gave the Panthers an 13-12 advantage.

Cedarville went on a 6-0 run and pulled ahead and made it 18-12. But the Panthers would come right back.

Ryan Delong hit a layup making it 18-15 Indians with 4:24 left in the half.

Mike Crews would bank a shot in with 1:42 left and it was 18-17 Indians.

The half would end with the Indians leading 20-17.

The second half started with a 7-0 run by Cedarville and the Panthers found themselves down 27-17.

The third quarter ended with Cedarville on top 33-24.

Wright then took over for the Panthers scoring 11 of his 14 points to keep the Panthers in the game but it wasn’t enough and Cedarville outscored Twin Valley South 20-16 the rest of the way and ended the Panthers season.

Twin Valley South ends the season at 4-19.

In the second game the people who stayed got their money’s worth as the number seven seed Franklin-Monroe Jets took on the number six seed Tri-County North Panthers.

The Jets jumped out 6-0 lead with Calvin Baker netting all six of the points.

North started out very cold only scoring two points in the first quarter. Luke Eby scored those points with just under two minutes left.

The Panthers would stay even with the Jets as both teams scored nine points each in the second quarter. TCN junior Dylan Stinson would lead the Panthers with five points in the quarter and with 1:23 left would record his 1,000th point of his career.

The half would end with Franklin-Monroe leading 23-11.

At the start of the third quarter, the Panthers came out and went on an 11-0 run to pull within a point at 23-22. TCN would hold the Jets scoreless until 3:07 left in the quarter.

Stinson would add another seven points to his total and junior Wyatt Royer would add eight of his 11 points as the Panthers outscored the Jets 22-8 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was not a good quarter for the Panthers. As hot as there were in the third quarter, they went ice cold in the fourth scoring just five points.

The Jets took advantage of the cold shooting with sophomore Ky Cool leading the Jets with six points in the final frame.

Calvin Baker would lead the Jets with 17 points and end the Panthers season at 11-13.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_tvs-logo-1.jpg

By Doug Brown Contributing writer

Reach this writer at doug@gemcitysports.com.

