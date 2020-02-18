TVS dedicates court to longtime coach

WEST ALEXANDRIA – The Twin Valley South Panthers boy’s basketball team played their “A” game on Tony Augspurger’s court dedication night by dispatching a 13-win Arcanum squad, 51-49, in overtime on a Cole Peterson shot at the buzzer.

The win propels the South Panthers to four wins in closing out the regular season.

Before the Cross County Conference boys’ basketball game even started South’s Superintendent of schools, Scott Cottongim, revealed that the court would be named after Head Coach Augspurger.

Coach A, as he is affectionately known, was surrounded by coaches, former players, family and administration in the packed gymnasium on this eventful Valentine Day’s night.

Coach Augspurger’s accomplishments were read off in front of the crowd and they were awe inspiring to say the least. Augspurger, who will retire after this year, career record stands at 450-291, with an average of over 13 wins per season.

This will be his 33rd year at the Preble County school, where he took over at the tender age of 24.

Augspurger has obtained six CCC championships, a sectional and district championship along with being named coach of the year five times in the conference along with two times as Southwest District Coach of the Year.

Coach Augspurger was also a great player in his own right as he was part of a Williard High School basketball team in the 1980’s that won 69 straight regular season games, second only to Middletown’s 76 straight victories under legendary coach Paul Walker.

The game itself was nip-and-tuck all the way with the biggest lead being eight points by Arcanum in the third quarter, 36-28, at the 2:33 mark.

”I told our kids at halftime that I want to be 1-0 after tonight’s night game in which the court is being named after me in my honor,” Augspurger said after the game. “The kids responded and stepped up when they needed to.”