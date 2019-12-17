BHS to induct 20th Hall class

BROOKVILLE – The administration, coaches, and athletes of Brookville High School would like to invite and encourage all Blue Devils fans to attend the athletic Hall of Fame induction, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Brookville High School cafeteria.

The induction ceremony will take place between the boys’ reserve and varsity basketball games scheduled that night as Brookville hosts Twin Valley South that evening.

For this induction Brookville will be inducting two athletes. They are Alex Workman from the class of 1990 and Randy Hubley from the class of 2002.

Please RSVP to the high school office at 833-6761, by Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, for reservations to the events that evening.