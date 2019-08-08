Mangen takes on top defensive post for Tbolts

CLAYTON — Mike Mangen, a longtime member of the Northmont football coaching staff, returns this year as defensive coordinator. Last year he helped coach the freshmen team.

Mangen played both baseball and football at Northmont from 1978-1981.

He played fullback and linebacker for the football team. Mangen holds the school record for most interception returns for a touchdown in one game with two in 1979. He is tied with two other players for most fumble recoveries in a game with three. He recovered three fumbles against Piqua during the 1980 season.

In 1980 Mangen was named Third Team All-Ohio at linebacker by the Associated Press. He also earned All-Area honors during his football career, but those records are not available.

Northmont football head coach Tony Broering asked Mangen to take on the defensive coordinator duties this year. When Broering first came to Northmont as an assistant coach (offense) he immediately took a liking to Mangen, who was a defensive assistant.

“One day when we were getting ready to take the field before a football game, his daughter Cory came running up and jumped into his arms,” Broering recalled. “Mike gave her a big hug and kiss even though we were about to take the field. That speaks volumes about his character. His family comes first. I respect that about him and will never forget that. He is the kind of man I want on my coaching staff. He will have a positive influence on our players as both a coach and a man.”

His senior season in baseball the Thunderbolts produced a record of 23-3-1, an .852 winning percentage which is still among the highest in a Northmont baseball season. As a team led by Coach Rick Dill, Northmont was voted Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Computer champions and was the No. 1 seed in the district. They were also Miami Central Conference champions and had back to back 20 win seasons.

As a player, Mangen was voted First Team on the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Baseball Team, All Journal Herald Team, and Miami Central Conference Team. He had a .419 career batting average and is tied for the school record in triples (5).

Mangen’s fondest memories are without a doubt the teammates with whom he was fortunate enough to play baseball. The seniors with which Mangen played are still considered by him to be the “closest” group of teammates he has ever had. This honor is a product of all of their hard work and dedication to excelling as a team. As a group, the 1981 Northmont baseball team competed every day and was respected throughout the area. Secondly, he feels very blessed to have been associated with the rich tradition of Northmont Athletics and the baseball program both as a player and as a coach with Ohio Hall of Fame Coach, Chuck Harlow.

Mangen went on to Ohio University where he played four years of football on an athletic scholarship and was team captain. He was then asked to play baseball for the Bobcats and did so for two years while earning his Master’s Degree.

Mike has been married for 27 years to a 1982 Northmont graduate Teri. They have three children. Their two sons, Clay a 2011 graduate and Troy a 2013 graduate, are both former baseball players for Northmont and both have continued their athletic careers playing college football. Their daughter Cory played softball and basketball at Northmont and went on to play softball in college at Capital University. Mangen is extremely proud that all three of his children have been part of district champion teams in baseball and softball while at Northmont.

Mangen lives in the Northmont community, as does his entire family. He is self employed as a real estate appraiser. He is also proud to continue to be part of Northmont athletics, as a coach for baseball and football, as well as working at the high school.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

