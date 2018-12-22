Lady Warriors’ defense overwhelms Northmont

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne’s speed and athleticism were too much for Northmont to handle Saturday as the Lady Warriors scored a runaway 66-31 win.

Olivia Trice buried a 3-pointer to get Wayne’s scoring attack rolling and from there the defense kicked in. Nyla Hampton stole the ball from Northmont on its first possession and dished to Destiny Bohanon for a basket and Aubryanna Hall followed with another score to give Wayne an early 7-0 lead.

The Lady Warriors built a 15-8 lead by the end of the quarter and held Northmont to just five points in the second quarter to open up a 32-13 halftime lead. In the first two minutes of the second quarter the Lady Bolts committed two turnovers and Wayne came up with a pair of steals to go on an 8-0 run.

Jaida Wolfork buried a 3-pointer; Lovie Malone added a basket and Bohanon knocked down a pair of free throws in the final two minutes to give Wayne a 19 point lead at intermission.

The third quarter brought more of the same. Trice, Hall and Wolfork each scored a 3-pointer and Wayne’s defense limited Northmont to only seven points; a 3-pointer by Makayla Cooper and a pair of baskets by Gabby Kline. By that point Wayne held a 33 point advantage and the game was all but over.

“Wayne is extremely athletic, ran the floor well and made some shots and we didn’t make too many shots at all. Their athleticism got to us,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “With a team as long as they are you are not going to get many shots inside so it was nice to get some outside shots from some of our post players.”

Northmont had no player score in double figures. Wayne was led by Hall with 16 while Hampton and Bohanon tossed in 10 each. A total of eight Lady Warriors scored in the victory.

“It was more important for us to just play better today,” said Wayne Coach Travis Trice. “I thought we shared the ball pretty well and when we do that the shots fall a little bit better because we are expecting passes. I thought we hit the offensive boards pretty well and got our hands on some loose balls. We still have a lot of things to work on but I thought we executed pretty well and got good looks on the offensive end.”

Wayne plays Mercy McAuley on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Lakota West on Saturday at 7 p.m. Both games are at Lakota West High School. Northmont plays Dunbar on Friday at 3 p.m. and Chaminade-Julienne on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Chaminade-Julienne Tournament at C-J High School.

NMT 08 13 20 31 – 31

WAY 15 32 53 66 – 66

Northmont: Makayla Cooper 1-0-3, Kaitlyn McCrary 1-4-7, Amari Bradford 1-0-2, Shalaya Heath 2-3-7, Gabby Kline 3-0-6, Jacquel Bronaugh 3-0-6. Totals: 11-7-31.

Wayne: Charity Miller 0-2-2, Nyla Hampton 5-0-10, Kyra Willis 2-2-6, Destiny Bohanon 4-2-10, Olivia Trice 3-0-9, Aubryanna Hall 7-1-16, Jaida Wolfork 2-2-8, Lovie Malone 2-1-5. Totals: 25-9-66.

3-point goals: Northmont 2 (Cooper, McCrary); Wayne 6 (Trice 3, Wolfork 2, Hall).

Records: Northmont 5-5 (2-4), Wayne 7-2 (3-2).

Nyla Hampton drives the baseline past Jacquel Bronaugh (left) and Shalaya Heath. Olivia Trice scores from 3-point range during the first half. Gabby Kline scores inside for Northmont during the second half. Amari Bradford looks for an opening in the Wayne defense after getting past Ma'kaylia Lute.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

