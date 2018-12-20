Thunderbolts split matches at Fairmont

KETTERING — With four freshmen in the lineup and vacancies in four weight classes the Northmont wrestling team doesn’t expect to come out on top points wise in many of its matches this year.

The Thunderbolts’ goal is to win as many individual weight classes in head-to-head competition against each team it faces, and that is exactly what happened Thursday night at the Fairmont Alumni Duals.

Northmont lost its opening match to Lakota East 48-34 but won five of the nine contested weight classes. The Thunderbolts closed the evening with a 46-36 victory over Colerain winning eight of the ten contested weight classes.

“Our goal tonight was to win most of the matches head-to-head, which we did,” said Northmont Coach Scott Newburg. “Realistically we are not going to have a chance to win a lot of matches this year because of forfeits. We are just focusing on the kids that are wrestling with a goal of getting better every week. This is a young team with four freshmen starting. We talked about it tonight, about making mistakes. As long as they make aggressive mistakes we have no problem with that. We just keep correcting those and hopefully by the end of the year we can take it up another notch and finish as high as we can.”

Newburg was happy to see sophomore and first year wrestler Aaron Reid win the first match of his varsity career. Reid came out in attack mode and won by fall (pin) in 36 seconds against Garrett Griffith of Colerain in the 120 pound match.

Andrew Knick scored a 12-4 major decision against Reed Day of Lakota East in the 152 pound match. Other Northmont victories were scored by Phil Tracey who won by a fall (1:15) against Gabe Pascoal in the 195 pound match. Bryan Heyward won by a fall (1:38) in the 220 pound match against Nico Moratas. Miles Moyer won by fall (4:40) in the 132 pound match vs. Joey Nicholson. Mason Sigler won by a fall (3:43) against Jackson Leahy in the 145 pound match.

Northmont stepped it up a notch against Colerain.

Jackson Clark (160) won by a fall in 1:13 vs. Hamzah Abdul. Bill Mengerink (182) won by a fall in 1:58 vs. Avanti Scales. Phil Tracey (195) won by a fall in 1:17 vs. Todd Watson. Seth Frantz (285) won by a fall in 2:08 vs. Desmond Harrell. Noah Wilkins (138) scored a 10-0 major decision over Zane Roberts. Mason Sigler (145) won by a fall in 2:45 vs. Mawuli Nevis. Andrew Knick (152) won by a fall in 3:59 vs. Logan Jones and Reid recorded his first ever victory as mentioned previously.

Northmont returns to action on Dec. 27 and 28 in the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at Butler High School.

Sophomore Aaron Reid won the first match of his career by a fall in 36 seconds vs. Garrett Griffith of Colerain. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/12/web1_AaronReid.jpg Sophomore Aaron Reid won the first match of his career by a fall in 36 seconds vs. Garrett Griffith of Colerain. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Billy Mengerink won by a fall in 1:58 vs. Avanti Scales of Colerain. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/12/web1_BillyMengerink.jpg Billy Mengerink won by a fall in 1:58 vs. Avanti Scales of Colerain. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Heavyweight Seth Frantz won by a fall in 2:08 against Desmond Harrell of Colerain. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/12/web1_SethFrantz.jpg Heavyweight Seth Frantz won by a fall in 2:08 against Desmond Harrell of Colerain. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Northmont Coach Scott Newburg gives a pep talk to the team between the matches with Lakota East and Colerain. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/12/web1_ScottNewburg.jpg Northmont Coach Scott Newburg gives a pep talk to the team between the matches with Lakota East and Colerain. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

