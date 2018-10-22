Studebaker qualifies for regional XC meet

CEDARVILLE — Sophomore Isaac Studebaker placed 19th overall at the OHSAA Southwest District cross country race Saturday at Cedarville College to qualify for the Region 4 regional meet next Saturday at Troy.

Studebaker finished in 16:35.33. Conant Smith finished in 1st place with a time of 15:15.24.

Only the top nine teams and top 36 runners advanced. Northmont placed 12th overall as a team.

Junior Nick Sanders finished 50th in 17:24.64. Freshman Max Loudenslager finished 64th with a time of 17:37.92. Senior Kahaya Kiswile finished 104th in 18:23.69 and freshman Miles Moyer was 105th in 18:24.90. Sophomore Matthew Correll finished 117th in 18:53.37. Freshman Cameron Roberts finished 125th 18:59.51.

The Northmont girls team just missed qualifying for the regional meet by placing ninth overall. Only the top eight girls teams and top 32 runners advanced.

Freshman Chloe Knick finished44th overall in 20:59.35 and junior Terri’Anna Lewis was 45th in 21:11.02. Junior Ellie Coppock finished 48th with a time of 21:24.74. Freshman Raelyn Barrett finished 56th in 21:47.40. Freshman Annie Brown was 57th in 21:48.52. Senior Fynn Roberts finished 74th with a time 22:57.07 and Madeline Hardwick finished 89th in 23:48.53.

Taylor Eweart took 1st place honors in 17:13.93 followed by teammate Savannah Roark in 2nd with a time of 18:32.37 and Julianna Williams in 4th place in 18:49.69. Beavercreek took 1st place overall in the field of 18 teams.

The Region 4 cross country Division I boys race will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Troy along the river levee.

Isaac Studebaker qualified for the regional meet by placing 19th overall at the OHSAA Southwest District cross country race Saturday at Cedarville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Studebaker.jpg Isaac Studebaker qualified for the regional meet by placing 19th overall at the OHSAA Southwest District cross country race Saturday at Cedarville. Photo by Micah Harding The Northmont girls cross country team just missed qualifying for regional by placing ninth overall at Cedarville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_NorthmontGirls.jpg The Northmont girls cross country team just missed qualifying for regional by placing ninth overall at Cedarville. Photo by Micah Harding Freshman Miles Moyer finished 105th in 18:24.90 at the OHSAA District cross country meet at Cedarville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_MilesMoyer.jpg Freshman Miles Moyer finished 105th in 18:24.90 at the OHSAA District cross country meet at Cedarville. Photo by Micah Harding

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind