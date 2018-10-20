Lady Bolts defeat Fairmont in sectional

CLAYTON — Saturday was a miserable night for soccer, especially girls soccer. With wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and intermittent bursts of rain and a biting wind chill, it was a night best forgotten.

Northmont survived a first half with a stiff north wind favoring visiting Fairmont. The first half ended in a 0-0 tie and a brief rain squall midway through the half passed over by the time the second started.

Junior forward Aviana Ewing eventually broke the scoreless deadlock with 27:15 remaining in the match off an assist by Ceira Goin. Ewing struck again with 5:25 left scoring off an assist by Breckyn O’Shea to give the Lady Bolts a 2-0 victory.

“Not only did we have to fight Fairmont we had to fight these 55 mile per hour winds,” said Northmont Coach Ted Mergler. “The first half we had to go against the wind and it was really just about survival. We knew if we could keep them from finding the back of the net, even if we weren’t successful in scoring, that we felt pretty confident in our ability to put on in.”

Northmont (8-5-5) will advance to face Springboro (12-3-2), which defeated Tecumseh 8-0 on Saturday evening. During the regular season Northmont and Springboro battled to a 2-2 tie.

The Lady Bolts face the Lady Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Miamisburg High School.

Addison Yingling makes a pass while fighting off a Fairmont player. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_AddisonYingling.jpg Addison Yingling makes a pass while fighting off a Fairmont player. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Ceira Goin moves the ball up the sideline as Fairmont’s Meghan Deis moves in to defend. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_CeiraGoin.jpg Ceira Goin moves the ball up the sideline as Fairmont’s Meghan Deis moves in to defend. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Aviana Ewing moves the ball to midfield against Fairmont. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_AvianaEwing.jpg Aviana Ewing moves the ball to midfield against Fairmont. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

