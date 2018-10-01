Northmont girls tennis ties for 2nd in tourney

VANDALIA — Northmont’s girls tennis team tied for second place in the Silver Flight of the GWOC tennis tournament last Wednesday at Helke Park in Vandalia.

Fairmont took first place with 31 points with Lebanon, Northmont and Sidney tying for second place with 21 points. Piqua placed fifth with nine points and Stebbins sixth with seven points.

Alaina Anderson finished third in first singles. She went 1-1 in pool play by defeating Lexi Sullivan from Piqua 8-3 before dropping a close match with Hailey New, the top seed, from Sidney 7-9. Alaina ended the night with a decisive 8-2 win over Katie Oliver from Lebanon.

Aubrey Ferrell finished third at second singles. She went 1-1 in pool play with a dominant win over Izzy King of Piqua 8-1 before losing to eventual winner Emma Fugate from Fairmont. Aubrey lost a back and forth final match with Emma Miller from Lebanon to finish fourth.

Rachel Smith had an outstanding day and finished second at third singles. She won her pool by defeating Becca Krieger from Fairmont 8-6 and Valerie Plata from Stebbins 8-5. Rachel took on Haley Bowers from Lebanon in the championship. It was an exciting match being played under the lights. Rachel fell short but secured a second place finish.

Seniors Hailey Jenkins and Athaiah Peters finished third at first doubles. They finished 1-1 in pool play by defeating Stebbins before losing to Fairmont. In the final match, they started strong and beat a tough Lebanon team to finish third. .

Seniors Ashton Slusher and Ayana McCain finished second at second doubles. They won their pool by beating Lebanon and Sidney in dominant fashion. In the championship match under the lights, they fought back, but fell just short in a close 6-8 set.

Sectional tournament play begins Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Troy High School at 8:45 a.m. Rain dates are Thursday or Friday with finals slated for Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Athaiah Peters (left) and Hailey Jenkins placed third at first doubles in the GWOC Silver Bracket tennis tournament last Wednesday at Helke Park in Vandalia. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Peters_Jenkins.jpg Athaiah Peters (left) and Hailey Jenkins placed third at first doubles in the GWOC Silver Bracket tennis tournament last Wednesday at Helke Park in Vandalia. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest