Thunderbolts bounce back to thrash Lebanon

CLAYTON — After a disappointing loss to Wayne last week Northmont scored early and often Friday night to score a lopsided 49-7 victory over Lebanon.

The Thunderbolts scored 21 points in the both the first and second quarter to take a 42-7 halftime lead, at which point the game for all intents and purposes was over.

Less than one minute into the game Jazz Keys caught a 69 yard touchdown pass from Miles Johnson and 45 seconds later Michael Franklin scored on a one yard run. Rod Moore intercepted a pass to give Northmont a first down at the Warriors’ 39 and on the next play Johnson completed a 38 pass to Jason Kohr to set up Franklin’s TD run.

A short punt and personal foul against Lebanon on the fair catch gave Northmont a first down at the Warriors’ 18 yard line. A pass interference call made it first and goal at the nine and from there Franklin ran it in for the Thunderbolts’ third touchdown. Brandon Goodwin’s third extra point of the night made it 21-0 with 2:21 left in the first quarter and the rout was on.

“I was very proud of the boys. We challenged them all week to respond to adversity the right way, to come out with renewed effort and energy and they did that,” said Northmont Coach Tony Broering. “Thursday we had a really good practice. I could tell they were listening and took me serious and they came out and played great. The offense played great and the defense was back to what it should be.”

The defense limited Lebanon to 158 total yards while the offense generated an impressive 521 yards. Johnson completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Golson caught 10 passes for 152 yard and two TDs and Jazz Keys had two receptions for100 yards and one TD.

Golson scored Northmont’s first touchdown of the second quarter on a 27 yard slant route to boost the lead to 28-0.

Lebanon’s only score of the night came after a big defensive play. Johnson dropped back to pass and got hit hard and fumbled with Michael Serbinski scooping up the loose ball and running to the Northmont 49. A few plays later Kyle Short tossed a 30 yard touchdown pass to Derrick Allen. Billy Crago tacked on the extra point to make it 28-7 with 8:19 left in the first half.

Golson scored on a 31 yard pass from Johnson with 5:01 left and caught a 6 yard TD pass with 1:15 left as Northmont boosted its lead to 42-7 at halftime.

With 4:34 left in the fourth quarter Michael Franklin scored on an 18 yard run and Goodwin’s kick made the final tally 49-7. With the victory Northmont improves to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in division play while the Warriors fall to 3-3 and 0-1.

This Friday the Thunderbolts will be put to the test on homecoming night when they host undefeated Springfield, which is currently 6-0. Broering was once the head coach at Springfield and still resides there. He knows that game and every one thereafter is a must win for his team.

“Really, every game now is like a playoff play-in game you might say, because all of these teams are in in our region and they are all really good,” Broering noted. “We have Springfield, Centerville, Springboro and Miamisburg, so every week is going to be a tough test. Springfield is very good. I don’t know what they did tonight but they were 5-0 before tonight, so we have our hands full with them.”

Jazz Keys races down the right sideline to complete a 70 yard catch and run to score Northmont's first touchdown against Lebanon. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Jason Kohr races past Lebanon defenders after a pass from Miles Johnson to give Northmont a first and goal at Lebanon's one yard line. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Justin Golson makes a leaping catch on a pass from Miles Johnson (6) and then evaded several tacklers to five Northmont a first down deep in Lebanon territory. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Lebanon's Keith Farr barely gets off a punt as Aidan Reaman tries to block the kick. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

