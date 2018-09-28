T-Bolts’ finish 7th in GWOC qualifying round

ARCANUM — Northmont finished 7th overall Wednesday at the GWOC boys golf tournament qualifying round at Beechwood Golf Course but three Thunderbolt players qualified for the finals. Only the top four teams and top 16 players not on a qualifying team advanced.

Seniors David Richards (78) and Alec Avdakov (83), and sophomore Brayden Hobert (84) qualified to the finals as individuals. The finals will be played Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Brendan Siehl also posted a score of 84 on Thursday. Hobert, Siehl, Michael Brandt (Butler), and Nathan Henderson (Troy) were four players tied for the 16th spot with an 84 when play concluded. They went to a scorecard playoff to determine who would fill that spot. Hole number four (lowest handicap hole) was chosen to start the playoff. Hobert made par, Siehl and Brandt made bogey, and Henderson had a double bogey. Therefore, Hobert won the scorecard playoff and the 16th individual spot for Saturday.

“We missed fourth place as a team by four strokes,” said Northmont coach Nathan Hannahan. “The kids played really well. “I am happy that three of our kids get a chance to play for an individual championship and for first team, second team recognition and All-GWOC. I am proud of all the guys. Noah Thayer was only two shots away from making it as an individual.”

Centerville took 1st place with a score of 297 led by sophomore Will Owen with a 71 and sophomore Eric Cherubini with 74. Seniors A.J. Cherubini and Nick Clark both finished with a 76.

Springboro took 2nd place with a 318. Sophomores Jordan Gilkison (75) and Austin McGarvey (79) led the Panthers followed by senior William Bach (81) and junior Cade Steele (83).

Lebanon placed 3rd with a score of 322 led by senior Christian Bugher with a 75. Senior A.J. Steketee and sophomore Bryce Lambert each recorded an 81 and sophomore Joey Dennis came in with an 85.

Fairmont earned the fourth qualifying spot with a score of 325 led by senior Cameron Cumberland with a 77. Senior Matt Bauman had a 79, junior Logan Mayes shot 82 and sophomore Ben Fantaci had an 87.

Northmont will compete in the sectional tournament on Monday at Yankee Trace Golf Course at 9 a.m.

David Richards qualified for the finals of the GWOC Tournament with a score of 78. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_DavidRichards.jpg David Richards qualified for the finals of the GWOC Tournament with a score of 78. File photo Alec Avdakov made it to the finals with a score of 83. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_AlecAvdakov.jpg Alec Avdakov made it to the finals with a score of 83. File photo Brayden Hobert also qualified to the GWOC finals with an 84. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_BraydenHobert.jpg Brayden Hobert also qualified to the GWOC finals with an 84. File photo

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

GWOC Boys Tournament Beechwood Golf Course 1st Centerville * 297 1. A.J. Cherubini (12) 38 38 – 76 2. Eric Cherubini (10) 35 39 – 74 3. Nick Clark (12) 41 35 – 76 4. Will Owen (10) 36 35 – 71 5. Drew Smith (12) 38 40 – 78 6. Grant Geisel (12) 42 36 – 78 2nd Springboro * 318 1. Jordan Gilkison (10) 39 36 – 75 2. Austin McGarvey (10) 42 37 – 79 3. Cade Steele (11) 39 44 – 83 4. William Bach (12) 40 41 – 81 5. Adam Banford (10) 49 41 – 90 6. Joe Duvic (10) 43 46 – 89 3rd Lebanon * 322 1. Christian Bugher (12) 37 38 – 75 2. A.J. Steketee (12) 41 40 – 81 3. Joey Dennis (10) 42 43 – 85 4. Bryce Lambert (10) 40 41 – 81 5. Owen Mockabee (9) 54 41 – 95 6. Cole Pinkerman (12) 42 44 – 86 4th Fairmont * 325 1. Logan Mayes (11) 40 42 – 82 2. Ben Fantaci (10) 44 43 – 87 3. Cameron Cumberland (12) 41 36 – 77 4. Samuel Mosher (10) 46 45 – 91 5. Matt Bauman (12) 37 42 – 79 6. Mitchell Hilty (11) 46 46 – 92 5th Butler 327 1. Austin Greaser (12) 35 34 – 69 2. Michael Brandt (12) 41 43 – 84 3. Niels Princi (12) 42 41 – 83 4. Jestin Love (11) 45 46 – 91 5. Ben French (11) 48 43 – 91 6. Ethan Sanderson (11) 45 47 – 92 6th Troy 327 1. Holden Scribner (12) 37 36 – 73 2. Travis Bertram (12) 49 44 – 93 3. Ryan Dowling (10) 42 43 – 85 4. Zac Collin (12) 45 50 – 95 5. Nathan Henderson (12) 42 42 – 84 6. Connor Stoltz (12) 42 43 – 85 7th Northmont 329 1. Alec Avdakov (12) 39 44 – 83 2. David Richards (12) 40 38 – 78 3. Brayden Hobert (10) 43 41 – 84 4. Noah Thayer (12) 43 42 – 85 5. Brendan Siehl (11) 41 43 – 84 6. Layne Tobe (11) 46 49 – 95 8th Springfield 329 1. Lucas Wells (12) 34 37 – 71 2. Lucas Mattison (12) 45 43 – 88 3. Cullen Rogan (12) 40 43 – 83 4. Jacob Kearns (12) 42 45 – 87 5. Baylee Vonderheide (12) 45 45 – 90 6. Zane Mohler (10) 44 51 – 95 9th Beavercreek 329 1. Mason Mikesch (12) 45 37 – 82 2. Ben Spiekermann (12) 41 42 – 83 3. Colton Carter (12) 42 36 – 78 4. Josh Kochersperger (12) 43 43 – 86 5. Kurtis Snyder (12) 47 45 – 92 6. Patrick O’Conner (9) 46 54 – 100 10th Tippecanoe 341 1. Nathan Gagnon (10) 37 37 – 74 2. Matt Salmon (9) 46 44 – 90 3. Braydon Bottles (9) 39 43 – 82 4. Nolan Mader (11) 47 48 – 95 5. Austin Post (11) 44 53 – 97 6. Ian Smith (11) 50 52 – 102 11th Stebbins 364 1. Trey Humphrey (11) 41 42 – 83 2. Jared Bullock (12) 49 45 – 94 3. Mason Roy (12) 44 46 – 90 4. Ben Holt (11) 48 49 – 97 5. Josh Tackett (12) 49 48 – 97 6. Riley Vandergrift (10) 51 51 – 102 12th Greenville 364 1. Andrew Kiryluk (12) 50 54 – 104 2. Warren Hartzell (9) 46 48 – 94 3. Evan Saylor (10) 44 44 – 88 4. Alex Kolb (9) 45 49 – 94 5. Bryan Day (12) 45 43 – 88 6. Jack Marchal (9) 47 55 – 102 13th Miamisburg 366 1. Cole Mcguire (12) 39 43 – 82 2. Zane Smith (10) 49 46 – 95 3. Brett Hensley (12) 51 55 – 106 4. David Noel (9) 54 50 – 104 5. Dylan Frymoyer (10) 45 48 – 93 6. Dallas Gibson (11) 52 44 – 96 14th Sidney 377 1. Trey Werntz (11) 47 47 – 94 2. Brandan Rose (11) 48 48 – 96 3. Ben Spangler (11) 49 44 – 93 4. Mitchell Larger (11) 45 49 – 94 5. Will Klepinger (12) 52 48 – 100 6. Patrick McClain (11) 55 58 – 113 15th Xenia 384 1. Jate Bradley (12) 52 47 – 99 2. Aaric Burr (12) 44 47 – 91 3. Luke Wright (12) 69 54 – 123 4. Kyle Lane (11) 50 48 – 98 5. Jack Neary (11) 55 53 – 108 6. Garrett Cowdrey (10) 49 47 – 96 16th Wayne 390 1. Sam Madden (9) 52 56 – 108 2. Isaiah Hinton (11) 46 46 – 92 3. Ben Bochenek (9) 46 46 – 92 4. Jared Ryan (12) 63 63 – 126 5. Bradley Viers (12) 58 65 – 123 6. Jacob Weeks (12) 50 48 – 98 17th Piqua 416 1. Kyler Kommer (11) 54 46 – 100 2. Matt Herron (12) 56 59 – 115 3. Decker Jackson (10) 54 54 – 108 4. Jackson Huelskamp (12) 56 55 – 111 5. Christian Starrett (12) 63 57 – 120 6. Mason Price (11) 48 49 – 97 18th Fairborn 451 1. Adam Pelfrey (12) 54 58 – 112 2. Andrew Yeary (10) 53 51 – 104 3. Nate Fasnacht (10) 60 58 – 118 4. Jacob Moore (12) 65 56 – 121 5. Andrew Trickett (12) 81 89 – 170 6. Chris Sparh (12) 58 59 – 117 19th West Carrollton 552 1. Joe Shaffer (11) 66 55 – 121 2. Jacob Cox (9) 91 75 – 166 3. Nathan Wagner (10) 78 75 – 153 4. Michael Shaffer (9) 73 67 – 140 5. Patrick Armstrong (11) 85 70 – 155 6. Stephen Nixon (11) 69 69 – 138

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind