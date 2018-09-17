Northmont XC teams compete at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Saturday’s Cedarville Cross Country Invitational featured a huge field of 764 boys Division I runners with 27 teams competing and the girls race featured 19 teams and 388 runners.

“A lot of teams and hot weather. We really weren’t worried about times today, just worried about place,” said Northmont Coach Joe Barnes.

The Northmont girls placed 11th overall in their race with Chloe Knick leading the Lady Bolts in 19th place overall with a time of 21:11.2. Terri’Anna Lewis finished 58th in 22:22.9. Ellie Coppock finished 65th in 22:40.7. Raelyn Barrett was 111th in 24:01.2. Madeline Hardwick finished 230th in 26:58.5.Lindsey Dresnek was 243rd in 27:17.8. Na’Bree Driscoll was 271st in 28:04.9. Anabelle Sullivan was 309th in 29:21.6.

“The girls raced well but obviously the times are not going to show it because it is just too hot out here today and a little windy as well,” Barnes said. “Yesterday I was explaining to them and said, ‘Look. This is the list where everybody is ranked now in district and right now girls we are tenth and we need to be eighth. We need to close the gap on Fairmont.’ We slowly started to close that gap with Fairmont so over the next few weeks that is what the girls’ plan is.”

Issac Studebaker led the Northmont boys finishing 63rd in 18:05.9. Nick Sanders finished 80th in 18:18.6. Miles Moyer finished 119th in 18:40.9. Max Loudenslager was 125th in 18:44.5. Kahaya Kiswile was 162nd in 19:02.5. Matthew Correll was 186th in 19:20.5. John Hoyng finished 353rd in 20:49.9. Gage Fuller came in 418th in 21:31.2. Jesse Thompson finished 431st in 21:44.2. David Sharp was 485th in 22:13.7. Billy Bostwick finished 544th in 23:02. Conner Smith was 571st in 23:26. John Hanssen was 595th in 23:44.1 and Isaiah Underwood was 656th in 24:52.

“The guys were also affected by the heat. I was just more worried about getting the placings,” Barnes said. “My number one guy is coming back from injury and I told him to get as close as he could to Butler’s number one and he did that. He is getting closer and closer to him each week and my number two guy is doing the same thing. My freshmen boys are just running out of their minds right now, my three and my four. I foresee those boys dropping their times into the seventeens the next few weeks or so. It’s just all going to come down to my number five guy and how much he wants to start racing to make the team from being ranked 15th while we need to be ninth. We will see what they can do in the next month.

Chloe Knick (front far right) placed 19th overall at the Cedarville Friendship Cross Country Invitational. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_ChloeKnick-1.jpg Chloe Knick (front far right) placed 19th overall at the Cedarville Friendship Cross Country Invitational. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Issac Studebaker led the Northmont boys finishing 63rd in 18:05.9. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_NMT-_IsaacStudebaker.jpg Issac Studebaker led the Northmont boys finishing 63rd in 18:05.9. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Raelyn Barrett heads down home stretch at Cedarville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_Raelyn-Barrett.jpg Raelyn Barrett heads down home stretch at Cedarville. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Nick Sanders leads a pack of runner at Cedarville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/09/web1_NickSanders.jpg Nick Sanders leads a pack of runner at Cedarville. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

