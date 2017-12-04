Stephens and Tipple are Athletes of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Cole Stephens, a senior member of Northmont’s boys varsity golf team, and Amara Tipple, a senior on Northmont’s varsity girls golf team, were recently selected as the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of November.

In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the links, Stephens makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student.

The award recognizes Tipple’s contributions on the golf course, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as the local area.

The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Cole Stephens is pictured receiving his Athlete of the Month award from Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. of Samaritan North Family Physicians, Inc. Contributed photos Northmont Team Physician Michael W. Barrow, M.D. presenting the Athlete of the Month award to Amara Tipple. Contributed photos

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

