Tipple sets school record at sectional

CENTERVILLE — Senior Amara Tipple set a school record by shooting at 73 in the girls Division I high school golf sectional tournament Wednesday at Yankee Trace Golf Course. Tipple placed third overall.

Tipple shot a 37 on the front nine and 36 on the back nine.

Tipple’s accomplishment came despite her scoring an eight on one hole on the back nine.

“The most important thing she did on the back nine was having an Eagle, which is only the second Eagle we have ever had at Northmont in girls golf,” said Coach Vivian Bibler. “She also had several birdies so we were really impressed with her today. Her personal best before the 73 was an 87.”

The Eagle came on a Par 4 hole where Tipple flew the ball into the hole from about 90 yards out.

The player from Centerville that Tipple was paired with, Marissa Wenzler, shot a 69.

“Wenzler pushed Amara to really score her best, and she did. She stepped right up to the plate,” Bibler commented. “I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Senior Ashley Singer shot a 99, junior Delaney Schmidt shot 100 and senior Hannah Toth had a 103.

Northmont ended up taking 2nd place overall in the 15 team tournament with a team score of 375, which was 14 strokes better than last year’s sectional score. Centerville took 1st place with a 302, Tippecanoe was 3rd with a 380 and Beavercreek took 4th place with a 383. Only the top four teams and the top four lowest individual scorers not on a placing team advanced to district play.

“It was an unbelievable day,” Bibler added. “We have never had anyone shoot that low.”

Northmont now advances to the district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Sectional runner-up teams are scheduled to tee off at 10:20 a.m.

Amara Tipple chips onto the green at Yankee Trace. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_AmaraTipple-3.jpg Amara Tipple chips onto the green at Yankee Trace. Contributed photo Ashley Singer hits an approach shot at Yankee Trace. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_AshleySinger-2.jpg Ashley Singer hits an approach shot at Yankee Trace. Contributed photo Northmont seniors, left to right, Hannah Toth, Amara Tipple and Ashley Singer. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_TothTippleSinger-2.jpg Northmont seniors, left to right, Hannah Toth, Amara Tipple and Ashley Singer. Contributed photo

Lady Bolts place 2nd to advance to district

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Southwest Division I Girls Sectional Results 1st Centerville * 302 1. Marissa Wenzler 11: 34 35 – 69 2. Kayla Ramsey 11: 36 34 – 70 3. Megan Munn 12: 41 44 – 85 4. Molly Jasina 12: 39 45 – 84 5. Meha Pandya 9: 38 41 – 79 2nd Northmont * 375 1. Amara Tipple 12: 37 36 – 73 2. Hannah Toth 12: 52 51 – 103 3. Sam DeSpain 9: 51 54 – 105 4. Ashley Singer 12: 52 47 – 99 5. Delaney Schmidt 11: 47 53 – 100 3rd Tippecanoe * 380 1. Taylor Hudson 12: 39 43 – 82 2. Marissa Miller 9: 42 45 – 87 3. Lydia Stueve 12: 48 57 – 105 4. Mandi Kreiinbrink 12: 49 57 – 106 5. Addi Richardson 12: 54 61 – 115 4th Beavercreek * 383 1. Sarah O’Connor 10: 40 42 – 82 2. Hannah Purdin 12: 52 44 – 96 3. Jennifer Meek 11: 52 52 – 104 4. Ally Barnett 10: 49 59 – 108 5. Reagan Johnson 11: 48 53 – 101 5th Fairmont 390 1. Taylor Smith 12: 44 51 – 95 2. Lauren Hullinger 12: 45 56 – 101 3. Margaret Aldridge 12: 50 53 – 103 4. Abigail Stitt 12: 48 52 – 100 5. Erin Szaruga 12: 45 49 – 94 6th Bellefontaine 395 1. Emily McLaughlin 12: 58 49 – 107 2. Samantha McLaughlin 10: 48 42 – 90 3. Ari Hiatt 12: 44 52 – 96 4. Shelby Starkey 11: 49 54 – 103 5. Amy Fulmer 11: 51 55 – 106 7th Miamisburg 396 1. Grace Anspach 11: 48 51 – 99 2. Julia Sayger 12: 49 45 – 94 3. Carissa Collins 12: 57 45 – 102 4. Emerie Elkins 10: 53 54 – 107 5. Lauren Culbertson 11: 53 48 – 101 8th Greenville 407 1. Jada Garland 11: 45 47 – 92 2. Ashley Karns 12: 51 55 – 106 3. Madelyn Breig 11: 54 59 – 113 4. Kylie Beam 11: 52 50 – 102 5. Makenzi Glancy 10: 51 56 – 107 9th Oakwood 408 1. Lauren Hapgood 11: 43 44 – 87 2. Maggie Heid 9: 50 47 – 97 3. Kylie Neff 10: 58 55 – 113 4. Stella Joly 11: 57 54 – 111 5. Brooke Arnold 10: 74 62 – 136 10th Troy 409 1. Lauren Garlow 11: 55 56 – 111 2. Paige Stuchell 9: 52 53 – 105 3. Riley Johnson 11: 46 52 – 98 4. Camryn Spencer 11: 48 56 – 104 5. Carrigan Browning 12: 55 47 – 102 11th Butler 420 1. Kaitlyn Jackson 12: 42 49 – 91 2. Hailee Perry 11: 56 59 – 115 3. Breanne Kroeker 10: 55 53 – 108 4. Lexi Crawford 9: 49 57 – 106 5. Elly Dukes 9: 65 57 – 122 12th Piqua 439 1. Kelsey Bachman 11: 45 45 – 90 2. Korren Evans 12: 46 55 – 101 3. Skylar Sloan 11: 55 71 – 126 4. Adde Honeycutt 10: 59 63 – 122 5. Caitllyn Roberson 9: 66 68 – 134 13th Tecumseh 470 1. Julia Randenburg 11: 54 58 – 112 2. Lyndsey Back 9: 50 56 – 106 3. Corinne Thomas 11: 53 52 – 105 4. Madison Leiser 11: 72 75 – 147 5. Morgan Murray 9: 90 74 – 164 14th Xenia 0 1. Olivia Wagner 9: 39 43 – 82 2. Grace Bond 9: 58 53 – 111 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Fairborn 0 1. Giana Pico 12: 57 48 – 105 2. Hanna Byczkowski 11: DNF 0 DNF 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

