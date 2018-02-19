Downing competes at track championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Englewood native Quincy Downing competed in the 400 meter dash this past weekend during the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The event serves as Team USA Trials for the IAAF World Indoor Championships on March 1-4 in Birmingham, Great Britain. The top six athletes in the 400 will be selected to compete on the Team USA 4×400 meter relay.

Downing placed third Saturday in the fourth heat of the semifinals at 46.77 seconds and placed 14th overall. The top eight advanced to the finals held on Sunday, Feb. 18

Saturday, Feb. 17

400 meter semifinals

Heat-by-Heat Results

Heat 1

1. (3) Dontavius Wright 45.76 q

2. (11) Ventavius Sears 46.55

3. (12) Kyle Clemons 46.57

4. (19) Calvin Smith 48.44

DNS Brian Herron

Heat 2

1. (1) Fred Kerley 45.18

2. (2) Vernon Norwood 45.58 q

3. (5) Aldrich Bailey 45.93 q

4. (10) Najee Glass 46.42

5. (15) Cody Rush 46.91

Heat 3

1. (4) Michael Cherry 45.83 q

2. (7) Marqueze Washington 46.10 q

3. (8) Paul Dedewo 46.23 q

4. (9) Michael Berry 46.42

5. (18) Marcus Chambers 47.52

Heat 4

1. (6) Brycen Spratling 46.05 q

2. (13) Kyle Collins 46.69

3. (14) Quincy Downing 46.77

4. (16) Champ Page 47.30

5. (17) Gil Roberts 47.35

Sunday, Feb. 18

400 meter finals

1. Michael Cherry 45.53

2. Aldrich Bailey 45.59

3. Vernon Norwood 45.60

4. Paul Dedewo 45.61

5. Fred Kerley 45.63

6. Marqueze Washington 45.91

7. Brycen Spratling 45.91

8. Dontavius Wright 46.41

Downing http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/02/web1_QuincyDowning.jpg Downing