Northmont Swim Team wins first meet of season

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School hosted Northmont and Versailles for Northmont’s first meet of the season on Friday, December 1. Northmont’s swimmers made a strong showing and won the meet.

The meet started off with the girls 200 yard medley relay team of Abby Gutierrez, Olivia Jones, Fynn Roberts, and team captain Isabel Stoffel taking third place. Not to be outdone, the Northmont boys in the 200 yard medley relay took both first place (with relay team Josiah English, Justin Parrett, Bobby Gaylor, and team captain Justin DeLano) and third place (with relay team Joey McKarns, Jonah Mergler, Mitchell Asbury, and team captain Eric Woods).

Abby Gutierrez also took second place in the girls 200 yard freestyle and first in the girls 500 yard freestyle. Fynn Roberts went on to place first in both the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breast stroke. Olivia Jones took third in the 50 yard freestyle, while Phoebe Caraway took second in both the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle.

For the boys, senior Justin Parrett broke the first school record of the season, swimming the 500 yard freestyle in 5:05.23 minutes. He took first in that race, as well as first in the 200 yard individual medley. Sam Best swam with Parrett in the 500 free and placed third. He also took third in the 100 yard butterfly. Justin DeLano took first place in both the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard freestyle.

Nothmont boys continued to make a strong showing throughout the meet. Eric Woods took second in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke. Josiah English placed first in the 100 yard backstroke and the 200 yard freestyle. Mitchell Asbury took second in the 200 freestyle. Bobby Gaylor placed third in the 50 yard freestyle, and Jonah Mergler placed first in the 100 yard breast stroke.

Both the boys and girls teams finished strong with the freestyle relays at the end of the meet. In the 200 yard freestyle relay, Northmont boys took both second (Mergler, Asbury, Gaylor, and Vincent Moniaci) and third places (Caleb Danielek, Roberto Calderon, Nick Sanders, and Joey McKarns). In the 400 yard freestyle relay, Northmont boys took both first (DeLano, Woods, English, and Parrett) and third places (Danielak, Sanders, Best, and Moniaci). The girls team of Caraway, Jones, Gutierrez, and Roberts placed second in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

The team will swim again at the Greenon High School Invitational on Saturday, December 9.

Abby Gutierrez leads off the 200 yard medley relay team. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_AbbyGutierrez.jpg Abby Gutierrez leads off the 200 yard medley relay team. Photos by Missy DeLano Team Captain Justin DeLano places first in the 100 yard butterfly. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_JustinDeLano.jpg Team Captain Justin DeLano places first in the 100 yard butterfly. Photos by Missy DeLano Justin Parrett places first in the 200 yard individual medley. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_JustinParrett.jpg Justin Parrett places first in the 200 yard individual medley. Photos by Missy DeLano