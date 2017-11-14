Northmont football season recap

Northmont 36

Winton Woods 45

CINCINNATI – After leading 20-12 at halftime at Winton Woods the Northmont Thunderbolts surrendered 33 second half points to lose the opening game of 2017 by nine points, 45-36.

Winton Woods swung the momentum its way when Jaylen Fetha blocked a Northmont punt on the Thunderbolts’ first possession of the second half. Two plays later Miyan Williams scored on a one yard run to cut the Thunderbolts’ lead to 20-18.

Northmont’s woes continued on its next possession. Winton Woods recovered a fumble at the Thunderbolts’ 25 and two plays later quarterback Kenny Mayberry scored on a 10 yard run. Yeri Velasquez tacked on the point after to put the Warriors on top 25-20 and Winton Woods never surrendered its lead.

Northmont 28

Fairfield 21

CLAYTON – A pair of big defensive plays and a long touchdown run by Devin Kenerly helped lift Northmont to its first victory of the season at home 28-21 over Fairfield.

Trailing 9-0 after a 30 yard field goal by Fairfield’s Nick Maddy and 63 yard punt return by Raqwon Williams the Thunderbolts got their first score. Kenerly took a handoff and raced down the left sideline 83 yards for a touchdown. Kenerly finished the night with 184 yards on 19 carries. Brandon Goodwin kicked the point after to cut the Indians’ lead to 9-7.

Fairfield increased its lead to 15-9 on a one yard run by Malik Vann with 11 minutes left in the first half to cap an 11 play, 50 yard drive.

Northmont wasted no time countering that score by covering 60 yards in five plays capped by a seven yard touchdown pass from Miles Johnson to Donavin Wallace. Goodwin’s kick cut Fairfield’s lead to 15-14 with 9:43 remaining in the first half.

The Indians mounted a 13 play, 67 yard drive with Vann scoring from two yards out to boost their lead to 21-14, but for the third time Fairfield failed to convert the extra-point attempt. From there the Thunderbolts mounted a drive to score the go-ahead and winning touchdown. On third down and two Kenerly broke loose to a 32 yard run to give Northmont a first down at Fairfield’s 23 yard line. On fourth down and two from the 15 Johnson completed a pass to Drake Hickman for a first and goal at the nine. Johnson then connected with Hickman for a nine yard touchdown pass and Goodwin’s kick put Northmont up 28-21.

Northmont’s big break came late in the third quarter. With 3:27 left in the quarter Dylan Moran blocked a punt by Erik All and Logan Jewsikow grabbed the ball and took it into the end zone from five yards out. Goodwin’s kick tied the game 21-21.

Northmont 44

Tippecanoe 12

TIPP CITY – After opening the season with 21-14 victory over Bellbrook and a 38-0 shellacking of Springfield Shawnee the Tipp City Red Devils found themselves in hell as visiting Northmont took a 31-6 halftime lead en route to a 44-12 victory.

The Thunderbolts racked up an impressive 583 yards in total offense compared to 201 for Tipp.

Northmont quarterback Miles Johnson had a big night completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 359 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. His longest completion was an 85 yard touchdown pass to Drake Hickman for the Bolts’ final score with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter to give Northmont a commanding 44-6 lead.

Northmont 48

Butler 13

CLAYTON – Northmont rolled to a lopsided 48-13 victory Thursday over Vandalia-Butler in a game reminiscent of last week’s 44-12 rout of Tippecanoe, with one exception.

Northmont fumbled the opening kickoff to give the Aviators a first and goal at the Thunderbolts nine yard line and it looked as though Butler would hold an early advantage. But on the Aviators first play from scrimmage senior defensive back Cameron Rucker tackled Butler running back Ryan Martin and forced a fumble that Northmont linebacker Jason Zile recovered at the eight yard line to thwart the early scoring threat.

From there Northmont marched 92 yards in 12 plays capped by a 5 yard touchdown run by Devin Kenerly. Brandon Goodwin’s point after gave the Thunderbolts a 7-0 lead with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter.

After Butler was unable to move the ball on its next possession the Aviators got the ball back quickly when Dolen Fults intercepted a Miles Johnson pass at the 38 and returned it 23 yards to the Northmont 39. Fults also recovered Northmont’s fumble on the opening kickoff. After the interception the Aviators mounted a seven play drive that culminated in nine yard touchdown pass by Mason Motter to Daiton Sharpe. Sutton Skapik’s kick knotted the score 7-7.

From there the Thunderbolts scored 41 unanswered points to put the game out of reach en route to the eventual 48-13 victory. Northmont improved to 3-1 while Butler fell to 1-3.

Northmont 35

Wayne 38 (OT)

CLAYTON – In a game between Greater Western Ohio Conference powerhouses that lived up to its hype it took double overtime before Wayne escaped with a hard-fought 38-35 victory over Northmont.

Garrett Russell kicked a 27 yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Warriors a hard-fought victory.

Northmont 51

Lebanon 7

LEBANON – Northmont amassed 497 yards in total offense at Lebanon while limiting the Warriors to 131 yards as the Thunderbolts romped to an easy 51-7 victory.

After struggling against Wayne last week in a 38-35 loss in double overtime when he completed only 11 of 29 passes quarterback Miles Johnson made good on 21 of 30 pass attempts for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Donavin Wallace had eight pass receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown and Drake Hickman caught five passes for 119 yards and one TD.

Devin Kenerly, who rushed for 145 yards against Wayne, had another 100-plus yards performance at Lebanon with 110 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

Northmont 22

Springfield 10

SPRINGFIELD — In a game where both teams seemed to struggle early Northmont took a 7-3 halftime lead at Springfield, and then fell behind early in the second half before rallying to post a 22-10 victory.

With the win the Thunderbolts improved to 5-2 and the Wildcats fell to 5-2 overall.

Just like the Wayne game two weeks ago Northmont coughed up the ball on its first possession on a fumble with Springfield recovering the ball at the Thunderbolts’ 47. After moving the ball to the 24 the Wildcats got slapped with a pair of holding penalties and were forced to punt.

Northmont got rolling with a 10 play, 80 yard drive with Miles Johnson completing six passes to set up a four yard touchdown run by Devin Kenerly. Brandon Goodwin’s kick gave the Thunderbolts a 7-0 lead with 1:51 left in the first quarter.

Kenerly had another outstanding game for the T-Bolts. He rushed for 264 yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns and accounted for about two-thirds of Northmont’s total offensive output.

Northmont 21

Centerville 14

CLAYTON – Northmont scored a 21-14 homecoming game victory over Centerville, but not without the Elks putting up a battle that pushed the Thunderbolts to the limit.

Like a championship prize fight the underdog Thunderbolts came out with a chip on their shoulder with something to prove and scored some decisive punches early to put the undefeated Elks on their heels and gasping for air.

The Elks defense kept Northmont senior running back Devin Kenerly, the conference’s fifth leading rusher with 1,002 yards, bottled up most of the night, until it counted. Late in the fourth quarter Centerville had a first and goal at the Northmont seven yard line. A pass interference call gave the Elks the ball at the four yard line to make it fourth and goal but Danny Lewis and Jason Kohr broke up a Centerville pass in the left corner of the end zone to set the stage for a big play by Kenerly that iced the game.

Kenerly picked up six yards to move to the ball out to the 10 yard line and then carried it to the 13 to make it third down and one, but Kenerly got hurt on the play and had to leave the game for one play. Quarterback Miles Johnson kept the ball on third down and plowed forward for a first down by inches.

On the next play Kenerly exploded through the middle of the Centerville defense and romped 58 yards before getting tripped up from behind by senior Ross Garrett at the Elks’ 28 yard line with 58 seconds remaining. From there Northmont kneeled down on consecutive plays to run out the clock.

Northmont 35

Springboro 10

SPRINGBORO – With a 35-10 victory at Springboro the Northmont varsity football team took one step closer to clinching the National West Division crown in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

The Thunderbolts improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in division play with only one game left against division opponent Miamisburg next Friday at Northmont. The Vikings are 1-1 in division play, 4-5 overall and could earn a share of the title with an upset of the Thunderbolts.

Springboro fell to 1-1 in division play and 4-5 overall with the loss to Northmont.

Northmont 49

Miamisburg 28

CLAYTON – Devin Kenerly set a new school record Friday by scoring six rushing touchdowns in a game as Northmont clinched the National West Division crown with a 49-28 victory over Miamisburg. Jamar “Tuggy” Harris set the previous record of five rushing touchdowns in 2003.

Kenerly finished the night with 162 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Miles Johnson was 12 for 12 for 178 yards and one touchdown. Jabari Perkins caught eight of those passes for 134 yards while Donavin Wallace had three receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown. Drake Hickman had one catch for 10 yards. Hickman also returned a punt 66 yards to set up a third quarter score.

With the win Northmont ends regular season play at 8-2 overall and 3-0 in division play. Miamisburg fell to 4-6 and 1-2.

Playoffs

Northmont 21

Pickerington Central 41

COLUMBUS – Northmont suffered its worst defeat of the season in opening round of the playoffs 41-21 at Pickerington Central.

Central amassed 321 total yards, 230 on the ground, on 57 plays and controlled the ball for 27:04. Northmont had 287 total yards on 52 plays with 218 yards coming on pass plays. Johnson completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 181 yards. Wallace went 1 for 1 for 37 yards and a touchdown. Kenerly rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries with 4.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Pickerington Central quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw ran the ball 13 times for 107 yards and completed seven of ten pass attempts for 91 yards.

Donavin Wallace runs deep into Winton Woods territory on a 24 yard pass reception during the second quarter. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_DonavinWallace-1.jpg Donavin Wallace runs deep into Winton Woods territory on a 24 yard pass reception during the second quarter. Drake Hickman breaks loose to complete an 85 yard touchdown catch from Miles Johnson on first down at Tipp City. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_DrakeHickman-1.jpg Drake Hickman breaks loose to complete an 85 yard touchdown catch from Miles Johnson on first down at Tipp City. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest Kameron Mathis finds the handle to complete a six yard pass reception for Northmont’s second touchdown against Wayne. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_KameromMathis.jpg Kameron Mathis finds the handle to complete a six yard pass reception for Northmont’s second touchdown against Wayne. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest Devin Kenerly breaks off a big run against Lebanon. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_DevinKenerly.jpg Devin Kenerly breaks off a big run against Lebanon. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest Cameron Rucker (9), Logan Jewsikow (56) and Jason Zile zero in on Pickerington Central running back Jamir Jackson. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_Rucker_Jewsikow_Zile-1.jpg Cameron Rucker (9), Logan Jewsikow (56) and Jason Zile zero in on Pickerington Central running back Jamir Jackson. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest