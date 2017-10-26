Sports Calendar

Girls basketball tryout dates set

CLAYTON — All Northmont girls in grades 9-12 interested in playing basketball this year should plan to attend tryouts for the Girls Basketball Teams starting Friday, October 27 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Thunderdome at Northmont High School. In order to tryout you must have a current physical on file or bring a copy with you on Friday, October 27. Tryouts will continue Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Monday, October 30 from 3 until 5:30 pm.

Sports programs offered at the YMCA

ENGLEWOOD — What better way to kickoff the winter season then getting active in a sport? The Kleptz Y is offering a number of different opportunities this winter including Youth and Adult Futsal (Indoor Soccer), Youth Basketball and Jr. and High School Competitive Basketball.

YMCA programs are open to everyone in the surrounding community.

Youth Basketball leagues have divisions that accommodate ages. The competitive basketball leagues offer Jr. High and High School divisions. The leagues begin in December with games starting in early January.

All Futsal/Indoor Soccer have divisions that accommodate ages. Games will start in December.

For more information on our winter lineup of programs contact the Kleptz Y Sports Director, Paul Henson at 937-832-5463.

The Kleptz YMCA is located at 1200 W. National Rd., Englewood.

Football tickets prices and sales locations

CLAYTON – Ticket prices for Northmont High School football games have been set.

Game Day Gate Prices

Gate Prices $8.00 – All students, senior citizens (60 and above), and adults.

Pre-Sale Information

Pre-Sale Football tickets $6.00 Adults / $4.00 Student and senior citizens (60 and above)

Locations Sold

High School: Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Northmont Athletic Department from 8am-3pm. For home and away football games all season long

Middle School: Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Middle School during Thursdays and Fridays during home game weeks only.

Elementary Schools: Englewood, Englewood Hills, Northmoor, Northwood, and Union for all home games during the week of each home game.

TKL – Photo Sports: TKL- Photo Sports Sporting Goods 300 West National Rd. during normal business hours. For home and away football games all season long.

Baseball and softball umpires needed

DAYTON — Please remember the days you were playing ball. Maybe you agreed with the call or maybe you did not, but you could not have played the game without the officials. Please take the time and consider giving back to the kids and their programs. Below is an opportunity for all of us. This is related to baseball and softball, but all sports need officials.

According to OHSAA data there are now about 700 less licensed baseball umpires in Ohio than there were 5 years ago, and about the same amount numbers lost with softball umpires. Other sports are struggling as well.

Looking ahead to 2018 season all schools are asking for your help in recruitment of new officials. The OHSAA has recruited hard all spring/summer and it is looking like the “new class” numbers will be good this winter, but we need them to be great. Anyone you know that might be a good candidate to take the class, please have them go to UmpireOhio.com. Coaches, teachers, police officers, former players or simply any person of integrity that loves the game should consider becoming an umpire. UmpireOhio.com is a dedicated site for recruitment of new umpires in West Central / Southwest Ohio.