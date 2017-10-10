Lady Bolts’ golf season ends at district

First number after player’s name denotes grade in school: 9 = freshman, 10 = sophomore, 11 = junior, 12 = senior.

Qualifiers: Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team.

BEAVERCREEK — After placing second in the sectional tournament Wednesday, October 4 at Yankee Trace with senior Amara Tipple setting a new school 18 hole record of 73, things didn’t go as well for the Northmont girls golf team Tuesday in the Division I district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Tournament tee times were delayed 80 minutes due to heavy fog.

Beavercreek is a tough course with many narrow fairways bordered by woods. Northmont finished dead last in the team scoring finishing 12th with a score of 429. Tipple led Northmont with a score of 90. She shot a 46 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.

Senior Hannah Toth had the next lowest score of 104 followed by junior Delaney Schmidt with 115, freshman Sam DeSpain had a 120 and freshman Jaedin Bowers a 126.

Centerville took 1st place with a score of 324 led by junior Marissa Wenzler with a 79, followed by junior Kayla Ramsey with an 82, senior Megan Munn with an 84 and senior Molly Jasina with an 86.

Lakota East was second with a 345, Ursuline Academy took 3rd with a 346 with Mason 4th with a 353.

Amara Tipple chips onto the 10th green at Beavercreek Golf Club. Tipple led the Lady Bolts with a round of 90. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_AmaraTipple_chip.jpg Amara Tipple chips onto the 10th green at Beavercreek Golf Club. Tipple led the Lady Bolts with a round of 90. Photo by Rob Kiser / AIM Media Midwest Junior Delaney Schmidt chips onto the 10th green at Beavercreek Golf Club. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_DelaneySchmidt.jpg Junior Delaney Schmidt chips onto the 10th green at Beavercreek Golf Club. Photo by Rob Kiser / AIM Media Midwest Amara Tipple putts on the 10th green during the girls Division I district tournament. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_AmaraTipple_putt.jpg Amara Tipple putts on the 10th green during the girls Division I district tournament. Photo by Rob Kiser / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Girls Southwest Division I District Tournament Results Qualifiers: Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team. ( * Indicates qualifying team.) First number after player’s name denotes grade in school: 9 = freshman, 10 = sophomore, 11 = junior, 12 = senior. 1st Centerville * 324.086000 324 1. Marissa Wenzler 11: 38 41 79 2. Kayla Ramsey 11: 39 43 82 3. Megan Munn 12: 41 43 84 4. Molly Jasina 12: 45 41 86 5. Meha Pandya 9: 40 39 79 2nd Lak. East * 345.095000 345 1. Grace Honigford 10: 46 44 90 2. Bree Wilson 11: 41 38 79 3. Natalie Hamilton 12: 46 49 95 4. Liz Springer 12: 41 44 85 5. Camryn Eddy 10: 47 44 91 3rd Ursuline Academy * 346.092000 346 1. Leyton Brumfield 12: 42 40 82 2. Brooke Grotjan 12: 42 43 85 3. Rachelle Soh 11: 46 45 91 4. K.C. Bell 11: 46 42 88 5. Allison Schraer 12: 48 44 92 4th Mason 353.099000 353 1. Julanna Zhang 11: 44 43 87 2. Catherine Zhang 9: 47 46 93 3. Madison Vinson 11: 43 41 84 4. Mullika Pandit 10: 43 46 89 5. Darby Clark 12: 53 46 99 5th Mother of Mercy 354.101000 354 1. Erin Tedtman 11: 39 45 84 2. Rachel Hummel 11: 38 47 85 3. Lindsay Eichhold 12: 42 45 87 4. Jordan Schwiers 12: 50 48 98 5. Brooke Craynon 11: 51 50 101 6th Kings 365.104000 365 1. Alex Swayne 12: 36 35 71 2. Leah Swayne 9: 51 45 96 3. Bekah Baumlein 9: 48 51 99 4. Kayla Matson 10: 51 53 104 5. Kelsie Ballew 12: 49 50 99 7th Springboro 374.108000 374 1. Alexis Savage 12: 38 42 80 2. Alexis Ramby 10: 48 45 93 3. Kayla Funk 12: 51 48 99 4. Monica Dahm 10: 46 56 102 5. Taylor Flynn 10: 54 54 108 8th St. Ursula 380.100000 380 1. Macy Luebbers 10: 46 44 90 2. Kerrigan Wessel 12: 48 46 94 3. Abbie Weidner 11: 52 47 99 4. Elizabeth Uhl 11: 45 52 97 5. Emma Helwig 10: 51 49 100 9th Lebanon 392.115000 392 1. Maddie Owens 11: 42 46 88 2. Grace Swartz 9: 46 46 92 3. Paige Harper 11: 51 52 103 4. Kaylyn Brown 11: 55 54 109 5. Savannah Rutherford 10: 58 57 115 10th Beavercreek 409.131000 409 1. Sarah O’Connor 10: 45 43 88 2. Hannah Purdin 12: 40 49 89 3. Jennifer Meek 11: 52 52 104 4. Ally Barnett 10: 68 63 131 5. Reagan Johnson 11: 62 66 128 11th Tippecanoe 416.127000 416 1. Taylor Hudson 12: 47 50 97 2. Marissa Miller 9: 46 49 95 3. Lydia Stueve 12: 58 55 113 4. Mandi Kreiinbrink 12: 59 52 111 5. Addi Richardson 12: 58 69 127 12th Northmont 429.126000 429 1. Amara Tipple 12: 46 44 90 2. Hannah Toth 12: 53 51 104 3. Delaney Schmidt 11: 60 55 115 4. Sam DeSpain 9: 58 62 120 5. Jaedin Bowers 9: 65 61 126 13th Turpin 0.000000 0 1. Margot Swartz 9: 54 48 102 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Bellefontaine 0.000000 0 1. Samantha McLaughlin 10: 53 51 104 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Piqua 0.000000 0 1. Kelsey Bachman 11: 50 50 100 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Oakwood 0.000000 0 1. Lauren Hapgood 11: 49 47 96 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Walnut Hills 0.000000 0 1. Katie Hallinan 12: 38 34 72 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 McAuley 0.000000 0 1. Hallie Heidemann 12: 37 43 80 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Loveland 0.000000 0 1. Alejandra Bonet 12: 42 43 85 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Lak. West 0.000000 0 1. Abby Wagner 11: 48 51 99 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Xenia 0.000000 0 1. Olivia Wagner 9: 47 54 101 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Seton 0.000000 0 1. Lily Bryant 10: 51 50 101 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Sycamore 0.000000 0 1. Heather Bruck 11: 43 43 86 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0 Edgewood 0.000000 0 1. Sarah Abner 10: 50 41 91 2. 0 0 0 3. 0 0 0 4. 0 0 0 5. 0 0 0

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind