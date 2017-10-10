Lady Bolts’ golf season ends at district

Girls Southwest
Division I District
Tournament Results
Qualifiers: Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team.
( * Indicates qualifying team.)
First number after player’s name denotes grade in school: 9 = freshman, 10 = sophomore, 11 = junior, 12 = senior.
1st Centerville * 324.086000 324
1. Marissa Wenzler 11: 38 41 79
2. Kayla Ramsey 11: 39 43 82
3. Megan Munn 12: 41 43 84
4. Molly Jasina 12: 45 41 86
5. Meha Pandya 9: 40 39 79
2nd Lak. East * 345.095000 345
1. Grace Honigford 10: 46 44 90
2. Bree Wilson 11: 41 38 79
3. Natalie Hamilton 12: 46 49 95
4. Liz Springer 12: 41 44 85
5. Camryn Eddy 10: 47 44 91
3rd Ursuline Academy * 346.092000 346
1. Leyton Brumfield 12: 42 40 82
2. Brooke Grotjan 12: 42 43 85
3. Rachelle Soh 11: 46 45 91
4. K.C. Bell 11: 46 42 88
5. Allison Schraer 12: 48 44 92
4th Mason 353.099000 353
1. Julanna Zhang 11: 44 43 87
2. Catherine Zhang 9: 47 46 93
3. Madison Vinson 11: 43 41 84
4. Mullika Pandit 10: 43 46 89
5. Darby Clark 12: 53 46 99
5th Mother of Mercy 354.101000 354
1. Erin Tedtman 11: 39 45 84
2. Rachel Hummel 11: 38 47 85
3. Lindsay Eichhold 12: 42 45 87
4. Jordan Schwiers 12: 50 48 98
5. Brooke Craynon 11: 51 50 101
6th Kings 365.104000 365
1. Alex Swayne 12: 36 35 71
2. Leah Swayne 9: 51 45 96
3. Bekah Baumlein 9: 48 51 99
4. Kayla Matson 10: 51 53 104
5. Kelsie Ballew 12: 49 50 99
7th Springboro 374.108000 374
1. Alexis Savage 12: 38 42 80
2. Alexis Ramby 10: 48 45 93
3. Kayla Funk 12: 51 48 99
4. Monica Dahm 10: 46 56 102
5. Taylor Flynn 10: 54 54 108
8th St. Ursula 380.100000 380
1. Macy Luebbers 10: 46 44 90
2. Kerrigan Wessel 12: 48 46 94
3. Abbie Weidner 11: 52 47 99
4. Elizabeth Uhl 11: 45 52 97
5. Emma Helwig 10: 51 49 100
9th Lebanon 392.115000 392
1. Maddie Owens 11: 42 46 88
2. Grace Swartz 9: 46 46 92
3. Paige Harper 11: 51 52 103
4. Kaylyn Brown 11: 55 54 109
5. Savannah Rutherford 10: 58 57 115
10th Beavercreek 409.131000 409
1. Sarah O’Connor 10: 45 43 88
2. Hannah Purdin 12: 40 49 89
3. Jennifer Meek 11: 52 52 104
4. Ally Barnett 10: 68 63 131
5. Reagan Johnson 11: 62 66 128
11th Tippecanoe 416.127000 416
1. Taylor Hudson 12: 47 50 97
2. Marissa Miller 9: 46 49 95
3. Lydia Stueve 12: 58 55 113
4. Mandi Kreiinbrink 12: 59 52 111
5. Addi Richardson 12: 58 69 127
12th Northmont 429.126000 429
1. Amara Tipple 12: 46 44 90
2. Hannah Toth 12: 53 51 104
3. Delaney Schmidt 11: 60 55 115
4. Sam DeSpain 9: 58 62 120
5. Jaedin Bowers 9: 65 61 126
13th Turpin 0.000000 0
1. Margot Swartz 9: 54 48 102
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Bellefontaine 0.000000 0
1. Samantha McLaughlin 10: 53 51 104
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Piqua 0.000000 0
1. Kelsey Bachman 11: 50 50 100
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Oakwood 0.000000 0
1. Lauren Hapgood 11: 49 47 96
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Walnut Hills 0.000000 0
1. Katie Hallinan 12: 38 34 72
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
McAuley 0.000000 0
1. Hallie Heidemann 12: 37 43 80
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Loveland 0.000000 0
1. Alejandra Bonet 12: 42 43 85
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Lak. West 0.000000 0
1. Abby Wagner 11: 48 51 99
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Xenia 0.000000 0
1. Olivia Wagner 9: 47 54 101
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Seton 0.000000 0
1. Lily Bryant 10: 51 50 101
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Sycamore 0.000000 0
1. Heather Bruck 11: 43 43 86
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
Edgewood 0.000000 0
1. Sarah Abner 10: 50 41 91
2. 0 0 0
3. 0 0 0
4. 0 0 0
5. 0 0 0
BEAVERCREEK — After placing second in the sectional tournament Wednesday, October 4 at Yankee Trace with senior Amara Tipple setting a new school 18 hole record of 73, things didn’t go as well for the Northmont girls golf team Tuesday in the Division I district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.
Tournament tee times were delayed 80 minutes due to heavy fog.
Beavercreek is a tough course with many narrow fairways bordered by woods. Northmont finished dead last in the team scoring finishing 12th with a score of 429. Tipple led Northmont with a score of 90. She shot a 46 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.
Senior Hannah Toth had the next lowest score of 104 followed by junior Delaney Schmidt with 115, freshman Sam DeSpain had a 120 and freshman Jaedin Bowers a 126.
Centerville took 1st place with a score of 324 led by junior Marissa Wenzler with a 79, followed by junior Kayla Ramsey with an 82, senior Megan Munn with an 84 and senior Molly Jasina with an 86.
Lakota East was second with a 345, Ursuline Academy took 3rd with a 346 with Mason 4th with a 353.
