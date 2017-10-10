Posted on by

Lady Bolts’ golf season ends at district


By Ron Nunnari - Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Amara Tipple chips onto the 10th green at Beavercreek Golf Club. Tipple led the Lady Bolts with a round of 90.


Photo by Rob Kiser / AIM Media Midwest

Junior Delaney Schmidt chips onto the 10th green at Beavercreek Golf Club.


Photo by Rob Kiser / AIM Media Midwest

Amara Tipple putts on the 10th green during the girls Division I district tournament.


Photo by Rob Kiser / AIM Media Midwest

BEAVERCREEK — After placing second in the sectional tournament Wednesday, October 4 at Yankee Trace with senior Amara Tipple setting a new school 18 hole record of 73, things didn’t go as well for the Northmont girls golf team Tuesday in the Division I district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Tournament tee times were delayed 80 minutes due to heavy fog.

Beavercreek is a tough course with many narrow fairways bordered by woods. Northmont finished dead last in the team scoring finishing 12th with a score of 429. Tipple led Northmont with a score of 90. She shot a 46 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.

Senior Hannah Toth had the next lowest score of 104 followed by junior Delaney Schmidt with 115, freshman Sam DeSpain had a 120 and freshman Jaedin Bowers a 126.

Centerville took 1st place with a score of 324 led by junior Marissa Wenzler with a 79, followed by junior Kayla Ramsey with an 82, senior Megan Munn with an 84 and senior Molly Jasina with an 86.

Lakota East was second with a 345, Ursuline Academy took 3rd with a 346 with Mason 4th with a 353.

By Ron Nunnari

Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Girls Southwest

Division I District

Tournament Results

Qualifiers: Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team.

( * Indicates qualifying team.)

First number after player’s name denotes grade in school: 9 = freshman, 10 = sophomore, 11 = junior, 12 = senior.

1st Centerville * 324.086000 324

1. Marissa Wenzler 11: 38 41 79

2. Kayla Ramsey 11: 39 43 82

3. Megan Munn 12: 41 43 84

4. Molly Jasina 12: 45 41 86

5. Meha Pandya 9: 40 39 79

2nd Lak. East * 345.095000 345

1. Grace Honigford 10: 46 44 90

2. Bree Wilson 11: 41 38 79

3. Natalie Hamilton 12: 46 49 95

4. Liz Springer 12: 41 44 85

5. Camryn Eddy 10: 47 44 91

3rd Ursuline Academy * 346.092000 346

1. Leyton Brumfield 12: 42 40 82

2. Brooke Grotjan 12: 42 43 85

3. Rachelle Soh 11: 46 45 91

4. K.C. Bell 11: 46 42 88

5. Allison Schraer 12: 48 44 92

4th Mason 353.099000 353

1. Julanna Zhang 11: 44 43 87

2. Catherine Zhang 9: 47 46 93

3. Madison Vinson 11: 43 41 84

4. Mullika Pandit 10: 43 46 89

5. Darby Clark 12: 53 46 99

5th Mother of Mercy 354.101000 354

1. Erin Tedtman 11: 39 45 84

2. Rachel Hummel 11: 38 47 85

3. Lindsay Eichhold 12: 42 45 87

4. Jordan Schwiers 12: 50 48 98

5. Brooke Craynon 11: 51 50 101

6th Kings 365.104000 365

1. Alex Swayne 12: 36 35 71

2. Leah Swayne 9: 51 45 96

3. Bekah Baumlein 9: 48 51 99

4. Kayla Matson 10: 51 53 104

5. Kelsie Ballew 12: 49 50 99

7th Springboro 374.108000 374

1. Alexis Savage 12: 38 42 80

2. Alexis Ramby 10: 48 45 93

3. Kayla Funk 12: 51 48 99

4. Monica Dahm 10: 46 56 102

5. Taylor Flynn 10: 54 54 108

8th St. Ursula 380.100000 380

1. Macy Luebbers 10: 46 44 90

2. Kerrigan Wessel 12: 48 46 94

3. Abbie Weidner 11: 52 47 99

4. Elizabeth Uhl 11: 45 52 97

5. Emma Helwig 10: 51 49 100

9th Lebanon 392.115000 392

1. Maddie Owens 11: 42 46 88

2. Grace Swartz 9: 46 46 92

3. Paige Harper 11: 51 52 103

4. Kaylyn Brown 11: 55 54 109

5. Savannah Rutherford 10: 58 57 115

10th Beavercreek 409.131000 409

1. Sarah O’Connor 10: 45 43 88

2. Hannah Purdin 12: 40 49 89

3. Jennifer Meek 11: 52 52 104

4. Ally Barnett 10: 68 63 131

5. Reagan Johnson 11: 62 66 128

11th Tippecanoe 416.127000 416

1. Taylor Hudson 12: 47 50 97

2. Marissa Miller 9: 46 49 95

3. Lydia Stueve 12: 58 55 113

4. Mandi Kreiinbrink 12: 59 52 111

5. Addi Richardson 12: 58 69 127

12th Northmont 429.126000 429

1. Amara Tipple 12: 46 44 90

2. Hannah Toth 12: 53 51 104

3. Delaney Schmidt 11: 60 55 115

4. Sam DeSpain 9: 58 62 120

5. Jaedin Bowers 9: 65 61 126

13th Turpin 0.000000 0

1. Margot Swartz 9: 54 48 102

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Bellefontaine 0.000000 0

1. Samantha McLaughlin 10: 53 51 104

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Piqua 0.000000 0

1. Kelsey Bachman 11: 50 50 100

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Oakwood 0.000000 0

1. Lauren Hapgood 11: 49 47 96

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Walnut Hills 0.000000 0

1. Katie Hallinan 12: 38 34 72

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

McAuley 0.000000 0

1. Hallie Heidemann 12: 37 43 80

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Loveland 0.000000 0

1. Alejandra Bonet 12: 42 43 85

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Lak. West 0.000000 0

1. Abby Wagner 11: 48 51 99

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Xenia 0.000000 0

1. Olivia Wagner 9: 47 54 101

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Seton 0.000000 0

1. Lily Bryant 10: 51 50 101

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Sycamore 0.000000 0

1. Heather Bruck 11: 43 43 86

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Edgewood 0.000000 0

1. Sarah Abner 10: 50 41 91

2. 0 0 0

3. 0 0 0

4. 0 0 0

5. 0 0 0

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

