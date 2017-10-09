Troy rallies to tie Northmont

CLAYTON — Troy only took three shots the entire match but made good on two with Kiyha Adkins scoring twice to help Troy rally from a 2-0 deficit Monday to tie Northmont 2-2.

Northmont dominated the first half but could only manage to take 1-0 lead at the half. Alyssa Saltsman netted the Lady Bolts first goal with 5:59 remaining in the first half.

Senior Emily Howard boosted Northmont’s lead to 2-0 with 26:46 remaining in the match and the Lady Bolts appeared to be in total control.

Kiyha Adkins responded with a goal off a corner kick a minute and 37 seconds later to cut Northmont’s lead to 2-1. The ball bounced off Northmont defenders before Adkins slammed it home with authority.

Adkins struck again with 17:38 remaining in the match. Northmont’s defensive back line tried to thwart Troy’s run on the goal but missed and Adkins raced past the defense to nail the shot to tie the game.

Neither team could gain the upper hand the remainder of the match. Northmont took 11 shots, seven on goal, but couldn’t put the match away.

“I am really proud of the girls and the way they fought,” said Troy Coach Michael Rasey. “They had a long weekend off and had to get back into the swing of things. I think we were a little lethargic the first half. To go down 1-0 was bad enough and then 2-0, so I was really proud of the way the girls battled back from that deficit to come out with a tie against Northmont. There is a pretty good chance we will see them again in tournament.”

Rasey praised Adkins for her hustle during the match.

“She is a dangerous player,” Rasey added. “She is, I believe, one of the fastest, if not the quickest player in the area. She is a handful to defend. She cleaned up a corner kick, but then the second goal just the way the two forwards combined for a nice flick through, and once she gets free in the open field as long as she doesn’t beat herself by kicking it to the keeper she is going to score.”

Northmont Coach Ted Mergler was a little frustrated that his team let a two goal lead slip away but feels his team will be ready if the Lady Bolts face Troy in the sectional tournament.

“We just had two defensive letdowns and they capitalized on both of those,” Mergler said. “They had three shots, so when they are scoring on two out of those three chances it is kind of disappointing that we didn’t clean up our game. It is what it is. I saw what I needed to see. Hopefully we will see them in tournament.”

Northmont will face Fairmont at home in the opening round of the tournament on Monday, October 16 at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to face Troy on Thursday, October 19 at Troy at 7 p.m.

“Hopefully we will get to battle them again. That is our goal and hopefully next time we will come out victorious,” Mergler added.

With the tie Troy moved to 9-4-1 overall and Northmont to 5-6-4.

Megan Malott tries to cut off a pass by Northmont’s Breckyn O’Shea. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_MeganMalott-1.jpg Megan Malott tries to cut off a pass by Northmont’s Breckyn O’Shea. Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Chloe Newburg makes a pass between Hannah Widener (left) and Megan Malott. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_ChloeNewburg-1.jpg Chloe Newburg makes a pass between Hannah Widener (left) and Megan Malott. Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Julianna Williams defends as Breckyn O’Shea tries to move the ball up field. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_JuliannaWilliams-1.jpg Julianna Williams defends as Breckyn O’Shea tries to move the ball up field. Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Abby Westfall battles Northmont’s Aviana Ewing for control. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_Westfall_Ewing-1.jpg Abby Westfall battles Northmont’s Aviana Ewing for control. Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Kiyha Adkins settles the ball as Chloe Newburg applies defensive pressure. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_KiyhaAdkins-1.jpg Kiyha Adkins settles the ball as Chloe Newburg applies defensive pressure. Photo by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind