Sports programs offered at the YMCA

ENGLEWOOD — What better way to kickoff the winter season then getting active in a sport? The Kleptz Y is offering a number of different opportunities this winter including Youth and Adult Futsal (Indoor Soccer), Youth Basketball and Jr. and High School Competitive Basketball.

YMCA programs are open to everyone in the surrounding community.

Youth Basketball leagues have divisions that accommodate ages. The competitive basketball leagues offer Jr. High and High School divisions. The leagues begin in December with games starting in early January.

All Futsal/Indoor Soccer have divisions that accommodate ages. Games will start in December.

For more information on our winter lineup of programs contact the Kleptz Y Sports Director, Paul Henson at 937-832-5463.

The Kleptz YMCA is located at 1200 W. National Rd., Englewood. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_Kleptz_YMCA.jpg The Kleptz YMCA is located at 1200 W. National Rd., Englewood. File photo

Sports are a fun way to stay active this winter

Staff Report

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 21 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. www.ymcaonline.org

