Thunderbolts golf team off to strong start

URBANA — The Northmont varsity boys golf team placed third Aug. 6 at the Urbana Invitational at Urbana Country Club.

“The country club recently hosted its club championship, so the course was in pristine condition and the unforgiving, undulating greens were lightning fast. That coupled with scorching temperatures made for one difficult test of golf,” said Coach Nathan Hannahan.

Northmont placed 3rd place out of 12 teams with a team score of 350. Leading the way for the Thunderbolts was senior David Richards with 39 strokes on his way to a score of 81. Senior Alec Avdakov posted a front nine score of 40 en route to an 87. In just his second event at the varsity level, sophomore Brady Hobert closed with 43 on his back 9 to card a round of 89. Making his much anticipated varsity debut was junior Layne Tobe who rounded out the team scoring with a total of 93. Senior Noah Thayer turned in a score of 96.

“While we hope our individual scores continue to improve, this was the positive start the varsity T-Bolts were looking for in the first official event of the 2018 campaign,” Hannahan stated.

The next day Northmont placed fourth out of 18 teams in the Miamisburg Viking Invitational at Pipestone Golf Club. An overnight rain softened the course and the hot, humid temperatures allowed the golfers to be really aggressive.

Northmont improved by 19 strokes from the Urbana Invite with a team score of 331. For the second straight day Northmont was led in scoring by senior David Richards.

David made a double bogey on his opening hole. He was able to move past that early setback and card 14 pars en route to a season and career best score of 77,” Hannahan said. “David earned All-Tournament Team honors with a solo 5th place finish. Way to go!”

Senior Alex Avdakov had one birdie and 10 pars on his way to a season best 83. Sophomore Brayden Hobert had a career best round of 84.

“Brayden continues to be a key contributor to the varsity team early in the 2018 golf season,” Hannahan noted. “Senior Noah Thayer rebounded today with a season best score of 87 which was a nine stroke improvement over his total from yesterday. Junior Justus Thomas made his season debut today with a score of 94. Junior Layne Tobe added a 111.”

Brookville took first place overall with a team score of 322.

Thursday the Thunderbolts competed in the Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course which got soaked with three inches of rain the night before. Northmont players did not let the soggy turf and bunkers hinder their play as the team went on to post a season best total of 329 to earn second place just one stroke behind Beavercreek’s winning total of 328. Troy finished with 335 to place third.

David Richards again led Northmont with a score of 78 and as an individual finished tied for second place.

“This was David’s second consecutive round in the 70s this week and he has yet to make a single birdie! This is also the third event in a row that David has led the team in scoring,” Hannahan noted.

Senior Alec Avdakov added a third consecutive season best score with a round of 82. Avdakov finished in solo seventh place individually. He had nine pars overall. Sophomore Brayden Hobert turned in his third consecutive season and career best score of 84 and finished in a tie for 8th place individually while also recording his first two birdies of the season. Rounding out the team scores were senior Noah Thayer who posted an 85 finishing in a tie for 12th place individually. Thayer missed his first hole-in-one on the par three 17th hole by mere inches but was able to tap that putt in for his loan birdie of the day. Junior Layne Tobe posted 96, which was good for solo 32nd place individually. Junior Justus Thomas added a score of 98 which was good for 35th place individually.

“Today’s second place team finish was by far our best performance this season as a group,” Hannahan added. “It taught the players to be patient and work through adversity. It also taught them that every stroke matters. Losing by one stroke does not feel good, but bringing home a trophy to present at the fall sports awards night is pretty special. I am very proud of the body of work these young men have put in this week.”

David Richards led Northmont in scoring in three consecutive invitational tournaments this week with rounds of 81 at Urbana, 77 at Miamisburg and 78 at Greenville. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_DavidRichards.jpg David Richards led Northmont in scoring in three consecutive invitational tournaments this week with rounds of 81 at Urbana, 77 at Miamisburg and 78 at Greenville. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest In just his second event at the varsity level, sophomore Brady Hobert scored an 89 at the Urbana Invitational. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_BraydenHobert.jpg In just his second event at the varsity level, sophomore Brady Hobert scored an 89 at the Urbana Invitational. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest Junior Layne Tobe made his varsity debut at Urbana with a score of 93. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/08/web1_LayneTobe.jpg Junior Layne Tobe made his varsity debut at Urbana with a score of 93. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest