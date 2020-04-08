Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, March 17, Englewood Report 20-024013: The theft of an AK-47 assault rifle from a closet was reported in the 300 block of Porter Dr. The victim last saw the firearm on Oct. 29, 2019. Several people had been in the home since October. The AK-47 is an unknown brand with a wood stock.

Englewood Report 20-024043: Charles A. Robinson, 24, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, March 18, Englewood Report 20-024167: Police responded to Meijer on a theft. The suspect fled on foot and evaded capture. A suspect was identified from surveillance footage and other sources. Charges are pending.

Thursday, March 19, Englewood Report 20-024621: A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly on Denwood Trail.

Saturday, March 21, Clayton Report 20-000290: Police responded to the 8100 block of Inwood Ave. on the report of pit bull that bit the arm of its owner. The victim was transported to the hospital by Clayton Medics. The dog was ordered to be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days.

Saturday, March 21, Englewood Report 20-024869: An unknown subject stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of W. Wenger Rd. The purse contained an Ohio driver’s license, a Kroger Plus card and a Huntington Bank Visa debit card. The victim cancelled the card and no transactions had been made.

Monday, March 23, Clayton Report 20-000291: A resident reported that someone had opened an account through Verizon linked to his address. He received mail from Verizon stating the account had an unpaid balance of $1,568. The name on the account used a different last name but because it was linked to his address, he noticed his credit scores were dropping. He called the major credit bureaus to report the fraud and police instructed him to also notify the Federal Trade Commission.

Tuesday, March 24, Clayton Report 20-000293: Police responded to a domestic incident on Allison Avenue. Both parties agreed to stay in other rooms for the remainder of the night. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, March 25, Clayton Report 20-000295: Matthew R. Hensley, 36, of Clayton, was charged with domestic violence. He was issued a court summons and released.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

