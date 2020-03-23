Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, Englewood Report 20-017109: Michael A. Bucey, 50, of Dayton 45407, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Feb. 21, Union Report 20-016060: The theft of a John Deere X720 garden tractor with a 60 inch cutting deck was reported in the 3100 block of Old Springfield Rd. The suspects broke the lock on the garage to gain entry. Police located the John Deere the next day in a ditch at Peters Road and Old Springfield. The garden tractor was released to the owner.

Sunday, Feb. 23, Union Report 20-016651: Eric M. Thorn, 34, of Union, was charged with two counts of domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Union Report 20-016907: Bruce E. Hamelin, 67, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to maintain lanes of travel. He registered at .065 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and transported to his residence.

Monday, Feb. 24, Englewood Report 20-017161: John T. Bright, 37, of Dayton 45403, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Thursday, Feb. 27, Englewood Report 20-017936: Joshua D. Michael, 40, of Dayton 45432, was charged with receiving stolen property and driving under suspension. He was transported to the county jail.

Englewood Report 20-018132: A 17-year-old was charged with employee theft at Walmart and released to his mother.

Englewood Report 20-018198: During a traffic stop Geoffrey L. Andrews, 50, of Kettering, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under 12-point suspension and child support suspension. He was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Feb. 27, Union Report 20-017897: An officer observed a vehicle with the engine running in the parking lot of VFW Lodge 8211 with a male that appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. Cody E. Caraway, 27, of Troy, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open container. He was issued a court summons and released to his wife.

Union Report 20-017929: Police responded to the 110 block of S. Old Mill Rd. on a loud music complaint. Xavier A. Crawford, 25, of Englewood, was charged with unreasonable noise. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, Feb. 28, Englewood Report 20-018365: Nickole J. Glanton, 26, of Trotwood, was charged with driving without and operator’s license and was arrested on a warrant out of Trotwood for failure to appear on a charge of driving under suspension. She was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Feb. 28, Union Report 20-018449: Joshua L. Rucker, 19, of Dayton 45405, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Feb. 29, Clayton Report 20-000196: Margaret J. Cardenas, 40, of Portland, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs, swabbed for DNA and transported to the county jail.

Clayton Report 20-000198: A 2015 red Dodge Challenger was stolen from a driveway in the 5500 block of Savina Ave.

Clayton Report 20-000199: A missing / runaway juvenile was reported on Melody Road.

Clayton Report 20-000200: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 4300 block of Old Salem Rd. No charges were filed.

Saturday, Feb. 29, Englewood Report 20-018550: Edward I. Clark, 32, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Feb. 29, Union Report 20-018560: Sommer L. Williams, 26, of Englewood, and Heather N. Sedlak, 31, of Union, were each charged with assault. Both women were issued a court summons and released.

Union Report 20-018821: An officer pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. The driver provided false information about her identity. Chanessa M. Jadwin, 38, of Brookville, was charged with no operator’s license, obstructing justice and was arrested on a warrant. She was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, March 1, Clayton Report 20-000202: Marquay Tyshawn Scott Cook, 19, of Dayton 45417, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon (loaded .357 Magnum) at R.S.V.P. Ultra Lounge, receiving stolen property (the gun was listed as stolen out of Greene County) and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance. He was transported to the county jail.

Clayton Report 20-000204: Police responded to the 6000 block of Rangeview Dr. on the report of an unresponsive subject. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Clayton Report 20-000205: A runaway juvenile was reported in the 4200 block of Linchmere Dr.

Sunday, March 1, Union Report 20-019005: Jesse L. Walters, 45, at large, was charged with theft at Meijer and was arrested on a warrant out of Fairborn for failure to appear on a prior drug offense. He was transported to the county jail.

Union Report 20-018960: Ava R. Wortham, 18, of Dayton 45415, was arrested on a warrant issued by Wright State University Police. She was taken into custody and released to WSU Police Officer Kemp.

Union Report 20-019007: Unknown subjects threw several eggs against the east side roof and wall of a house in the 100 block of Lexington Farm Rd.

Monday, March 2, Clayton Report 20-000207: Unknown subjects used a paint roller to write racist and offensive words on the rear wall of Café Terra in Randolph Plaza.

Clayton Report 20-000208: Unknown subjects broke the lock hinges on a shed to the rear of At Your Service Pools and Spas in Randolph Plaza.

Clayton Report 20-000213: A resident reported receiving a call from someone posing as an employee with the PNC Bank Fraud Department asking if she had made purchases in Florida. When she stated she had not the called requested her account username, password and security questions to secure her account. After providing them to the caller she began receiving transactions alerts for purchase and ATM withdrawals against her account. She contacted PNC to freeze her account.

Wednesday, March 4, Clayton Report 20-000222: The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Par Drive.

Clayton Report 20-000223: Police responded to a domestic violence call at Spanish Trace Apartments. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, March 4, Union Report 20-019826: Carnell R. Harris, 37, of Union, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the county jail.

Union Report 20-020044: Caysean J. Hayes, 18, of Englewood, was charged with obstructing official business, possession of marijuana, failure to use turn signal, and resisting arrest. He was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, March 5, Clayton Report 20-000229: A vehicle taken without consent was reported on Par Drive. The owner later located the vehicle abandoned in the rear lot of the Chase Bank at W. Third Street and South Broadway in the city of Dayton.

Clayton Report 20-000230: Steven L. Hickman, 34, of Clayton 45415, was charged with domestic violence. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clayton Report 20-000233: Police responded to a noise complaint on Valley Brook Drive due to loud music coming from the R.S.V.P. Ultra Lounge. Officers responded and could hear loud bass coming from the establishment. David D. Martin, 40, of Trotwood, was charged with loud noise and issued a court summons.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

