Clayton declares ‘State of Emergency’

CLAYTON — Mayor Mike Stevens and City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin of the City of Clayton, have decided to declare a State of Emergency in the city as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and there are now several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.

The current status if the City of Clayton as of Thursday, March 19:

• There are 7038 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

• There are 88 cases of COVID-19 in the State of Ohio.

• Testing for COVID-19 began in Montgomery County, Ohio on March 17.

• On March 9 Governor DeWine issued Executive Order 2020-01D declaring a state of emergency.

• On March 11 the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 to be a global “pandemic” requiring “urgent and aggressive action” to control the spread of the virus.

• On March 13 President Trump issued a proclamation declaring a national emergency.

• On March 17 the director of the Ohio Department of Health issued an amended order to limit and/or prohibit mass gatherings and closure of venues in the State of Ohio.

• On March 18 FEMA declared a Level 1 Activation Level.

• City staff continues to monitor the situation and to maintain city services in the most efficient and safest manner possible during this time of crisis. The city is being proactive in this designation and will continue to communicate with citizens via social media, the city’s website, HyperReach, and the city’s Notify Me Function, as needed, in order to meet community needs.

Given the above, the city felt it necessary to declare a state of emergency at this time and urges citizens to take all necessary precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

The city manager is hereby authorized and empowered to adopt administrative policies and procedures necessary with respect to non-union employee work hours, work week, work periods, shifts and work schedules, including, but not limited to, implementation of a Telework (Work from Home) Policy and implementation of an On-Call Policy in order to better protect city employees and the public from COVID-19 for the duration of this state of emergency.

Council will vote on a resolution declaring certain emergency procedures, which includes the following language:

1. That until such time as the State of Emergency within the State of Ohio no longer exists under Executive Order 2020-01D, the City of Clayton, Ohio may, and is hereby authorized, to conduct its Council Meetings (including, Regular and/or Special Council Meetings) and Workshops without the physical presence of all Council members by utilizing the Remote Meeting process provided that:

a. Proper notice is provided as required for a public meeting; and

b. A quorum is present, whether in person or electronically through the Remote Meeting System; and

c. In the event a member appearing via the Remote Meeting process is disconnected, the City Council shall cease all discussions and deliberations until the member can be re-connected; and

d. The public can hear the discussions and deliberations of all of the members, even those who are present via electronic means; and

e. The public will have the ability to participate in the meeting at the appointed time on the meeting agenda by calling in or another established method of participation; and

f. All other requirements of the OMA will apply, including those which govern executive session and the taking of meeting minutes.

2. That at the first Council meeting at which a quorum of Council is physically present, the City Council shall ratify the past action taken during a Remote Meeting.

