Knick and Frantz qualify for state tourney

KETTERING — Andrew Knick won the 152 pound championship match and Seth Frantz finished runner-up at heavyweight at the Division I district wrestling tournament Saturday at Trent Arena in Kettering.

Phil Tracey placed fifth at 195 pounds to qualify for state as an alternate. If any other wrestler in the 195 pound weight class from the Southwest District fails to make weight, becomes ill or develops a skin condition that would prevent him from competing Tracey would step in to compete.

“We thought we could get three out, but Phil Tracey had a tough match this afternoon and lost that one but came back to place fifth to advance to state as an alternate,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg. “Hopefully somebody is going to be sick or something so that he can compete next week.”

Knick won four matches at district to claim the most victories in a season by any Northmont wrestler. His win total now stands at 50 heading into state. Jesse Walker set the previous record of 46 wins in a season in 2009.

In the 152 pound championship match Knick defeated Jestin Love (39-5) of Butler by a 7-3 decision to increase his record to 50-2. Knick’s only two losses of the season came at 160 pounds at the Cleveland Independence invite in December. After dropping back down to 152 pounds he has reeled off 50 consecutive victories.

In the semifinal match Knick scored a 4-2 decision over sophomore Bartley Thomas (32-12) of Cincinnati Elder. During the quarterfinal Knick won by a fall in 1:12 vs. Nolan Hatten (31-7) of Cincinnati St. Xavier and in the opening round of the tourney he pinned senior Brady Salmons (33-12) of Cincinnati Turpin in 53 seconds.

Frantz lost to season-long nemesis Jacob Padilla (Pa-dee-ah) of Wayne who ran his season record to 39-3 by pinning Frantz in 52 seconds. Frantz, whose record is now 42-4, has suffered all four of his losses to Padilla.

Frantz opened the district tournament by pinning junior Nathan Detherage (20-10) of Talawanda in 1:07. He went on to win by another fall in 1:47 vs. Luis Lobato (19-11) of Fairfield in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal Frantz scored a 6-2 decision over senior Aaron Sharp (28-9) to setup another showdown with Padilla.

“Andrew and Seth continue to do a great job,” Newburg noted. “Seth has only been wrestling for three years and to finish as district runner-up and a two-time state qualifier is a great accomplishment and is looking to place at state.”

Newburg was thrilled to see Knick continue his outstanding senior campaign by securing the district crown.

“Andrew came in here and won his first district title and his 50th match,” Newburg added. “He has done so many firsts this year it is unbelievable. His work ethic has taken him to this spot where, I think he is so confident right now, that he can get to the state finals.”

Junior Phil Tracey (35-6) had high hopes entering district, as did his coaches, after a stellar season. Tracey won his opening round match by a fall in 3:47 vs. sophomore Alexander Adkins (7-29) of Miamisburg.

In the quarterfinal Tracey lost by a 17-0 technical fall to senior Caleb Tackett (31-5) of Lebanon. In the third consolation bracket Tracey won by a fall in 1:48 vs. junior Jack Tucker (21-18) of Cincinnati Elder and by a fall in 41 seconds vs Iran Love (20-14) of Cincinnati Princeton.

He then lost by a fall to freshman Tyler Hicks (39-11) of Beavercreek. In the battle for fifth place Tracey scored a 5-4 decision over Johan Martinez (35-8) of Cincinnati St. Xavier.

For the first time the state tournament will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. In the past the tournament started on Thursday and concluded on Saturday.

Andrew Knick defeated Jestin Love of Butler by a 7-3 decision to win the 152 pound district crown Saturday. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_AndrewKnick-13.jpg Andrew Knick defeated Jestin Love of Butler by a 7-3 decision to win the 152 pound district crown Saturday. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Heavyweight Seth Frantz finished as district runner-up after losing to Jacob Padilla of Wayne by a fall in 52 seconds in the title bout. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_SethFrantz-3.jpg Heavyweight Seth Frantz finished as district runner-up after losing to Jacob Padilla of Wayne by a fall in 52 seconds in the title bout. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Phil Tracey scored a 5-4 decision over Johan Martinez of Cincinnati St. Xavier to place fifth and qualify for state as an alternate in the 195 pound weight class. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_PhilTracey-5.jpg Phil Tracey scored a 5-4 decision over Johan Martinez of Cincinnati St. Xavier to place fifth and qualify for state as an alternate in the 195 pound weight class. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

Tracey places 5th at district to qualify as an alternate

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Southwest District Tournament Standings 1. Springboro 136.5 2. LaSalle 124.5 3. Beavercreek 116.0 4. Lebanon 113.5 5. Centerville 103.0 6. Wayne 96.0 7. Butler 86.5 8. Elder 85.0 9. Northmont 67.0 10. Moeller 62.5 11. Princeton 59.0 12. Mason 58.0 13. Fairmont 56.5 14. Lakota East 50.0 15. Oak Hills 48.0 16. Tecumseh 47.0 17. Colerain 43.5 18. Harrison 41.0 19. Fairfield 37.0 20. Loveland 34.0 21. St. Xavier 30.0 22. Talawanda 23.0 West Clermont 23.0 24. Stebbins 17.5 25. Edgewood 17.0 Troy 17.0 27. Cin. Northwest 16.0 Sycamore 16.0 29. Miamisburg 15.0 Xenia 15.0 31. W. Carrollton 13.0 32. Anderson 12.5 33. Springfield 11.0 34. Middletown 10.0 35. Mt. Healthy 08.0 36. Little Miami 05.0 37. Kings 04.0 Sidney 04.0 39. Piqua 03.0 40. Lakota West 02.0 41. Milford 01.0 42. Hamilton 00.0 Turpin 00.0 Western Hills 00.0 Winton Woods 00.0

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

