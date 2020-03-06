Knick breaks school record for season wins

KETTERING — Senior Andrew Knick won his first two matches at the Division I district tournament Friday at Kettering’s Trent Arena to set a new school record for most victories in a season by a Northmont wrestler.

Knick defeated senior Brady Salmons (33-12) of Cincinnati Turpin to earn his 47th victory of the season, breaking the former record of 46 set by Jesse Walker in 2009. Knick won by a fall in 53 seconds.

When asked how it felt to hold the school record, Knick was humble with his response.

“It feels good. All the hard work has paid off,” Knick said. “All my teammates, I’d like to say thank you to them like Ezra Smith, Chad and Chase Craft, Miles Moyer and everybody else. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them and of course my family. Family helps a lot too. I’m just thankful for everyone’s support.”

Knick increased his season victory mark to 48-2 by defeating senior Nolan Hatten (31-7) of Cincinnati St. Xavier by a fall in 1:12 in the quarterfinal round.

Knick will face sophomore Bartley Thomas (32-12) Saturday in the semifinal round.

Andrew Knick defeated senior Brady Salmons (33-12) of Cincinnati Turpin to earn his 47th victory of the season during his first match at the district tournament Friday, breaking the former record of 46 set by Jesse Walker in 2009. Knick won by a fall in 53 seconds. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_AndrewKnick-11.jpg Andrew Knick defeated senior Brady Salmons (33-12) of Cincinnati Turpin to earn his 47th victory of the season during his first match at the district tournament Friday, breaking the former record of 46 set by Jesse Walker in 2009. Knick won by a fall in 53 seconds. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari