Thunderback Club fish fry set for Feb. 28

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Thunderback Club will hold its 19th annual fish fry and Monte Carlo on the first Friday of Lent, Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The Lenten kickoff tradition will be held at American Legion Post 707 located at 200 West National Rd., Englewood.

Tickets are $15 presale or $18 at the door and covers all you can eat fish, sausage, fries and Coleslaw. Beer and soft drinks are also available.

There will be a silent auction, raffles, and games like Showdown, Texas Hold ‘em and Chuck-a-luck.

All proceeds support the Northmont Middle School and High School football programs.

Contact any middle school or high school football parent for tickets or call Denise Hankerson at (937) 718-5110.

