Six to be inducted into Hall of Fame

CLAYTON — The Northmont Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Northmont High School.

Festivities will begin in the high school auditorium at 3:30 p.m. with a private ceremony in the auditorium where inductees will be given their awards, followed by dinner at 5 p.m.

The night will culminate with a public ceremony prior to the start of the varsity boys basketball game against Alter High School.

This year’s class of inductees includes athlete Cathy Brumbaugh Anderson, athlete Angie Poppaw Franklin, athlete Mike Foley, coach Don Gillespie, athlete Kenny Hayes and athlete Ralph Steffano.

Cathy Brumbaugh Anderson – A 1972 graduate Anderson lettered in three sports: softball, tennis and basketball. She was named as the team’s outstanding player of the year in all three sports her senior year as well as her junior year in basketball.

She was active in the Girls Athletics Association (GAA) as the interscholastic manager of the association her junior year and the treasurer as a senior. Outside of her athletic career, she also was also a member of the Northmont Band’s drill team.

Anderson continued her athletic career in college at Eastern Kentucky for four years in volleyball and graduated with distinction from the University. Cathy currently lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has two daughters, Laura and Carrie.

Angie Poppaw Franklin – Northmont Girls soccer was a dominating force in the late 80s through the early 90s. Playing on two state championship teams, Angie Poppaw demonstrated the leadership qualities to become one of the top players as well as a true leader on these teams.

As an offensive player, she finished fourth in career goals at a total of 61. Her junior year, she was first on the team with 17 goals. Her senior year, she again was the leading scorer of 24 goals.

Her abilities were recognized by the other teams throughout Ohio. Angie was first team All-League, first team All-Area, and first team All-State. She currently lives in Beavercreek with her husband, Jason, and daughters, Sydney and Avery.

Mike Foley – Mike Foley did something at Northmont that no other male track and field athlete accomplished during their career. He was the 2007 Ohio State Division 1 state champion in the high jump.

As a four-year track athlete, Foley was All-GWOC all four years while also excelling in the pole vault. At the Jessie Owens Stadium in Columbus, he won the state title with a high jump of 6-feet, 9-inches. After high school, Foley attended the University of Cincinnati on a scholarship for track and field.

Don Gillespie – Mr. Gillespie coached Northmont tennis in the decades of the 70s through the 90s. During his tenure, Northmont tennis had multiple winners at various Ohio levels and at different individual and team events.

His teams produced a total of 500 wins with numerous league titles and championships. At the state level, Gillespie’s teams produced a third place state finisher in boys and a fourth place finisher in girls tennis.

When he was a young assistant coach, Renee Dewan and Jamie Plummer came together as a doubles team in 1979 to win the State championship.

Gillespie was inducted to the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004.

“I loved working with the kids and always wanted them and myself to have fun,” Gillespie said.

He must have had fun teaching and servicing the school system. He recently retired from Northmont with 50 years of service.

Kenny Hayes – Imagine going from being cut from the basketball team in eighth grade to becoming one of the most prolific basketball players to ever wear the green and white.

Kenny Hayes is a 2005 graduate of Northmont High School. Northmont has had many great point guards in its history, and Hayes is part of that fraternity. He was a four year letter winner during his time at NHS.

He was 2nd Team All-GWOC his junior year, 1st Team All-GWOC and GWOC Player of the Year his senior year. In addition, Hayes was selected captain his junior and senior years. He finished his career at Northmont as No. 8 in career scoring and No. 10 in career assists.

After graduating from Northmont, he played basketball at Cincinnati State for one year before playing his final three years at Miami University (Ohio.) At Miami, Hayes was a three-year starter and earned Honorable Mention All-MAC his sophomore year, 2nd Team All-MAC his junior year, and 1st Team All-MAC as a senior.

Following his career at Miami, he began his professional career when he was selected by the Maine Red Claws of the NBA D-League in 2010. In 2012, Hayes was chosen Most Improved Player of the NBA D-League. Following that season, Kenny went overseas to continue his professional career.

During his nine-year professional career, Hayes has been an All-Star four times and led the league in scoring in 2018. He is currently playing professionally in Turkey and resides in Chicago, IL in the off season. He has two daughters, Kennedy and Carter.

Ralph Steffano – Not too many athletes can say they were a four-sport athlete in the same school year.

Steffano lettered in football, basketball, baseball and Track during his career at a new startup school called Northmont.

In basketball, he was part of three undefeated teams in the SWBL. From his sophomore to senior year, Steffano was selected to the All-Area teams. His senior year he averaged 22.6 points per game. He also held the career scoring record after graduation.

In baseball, Steffano was a pitcher on the varsity squads his sophomore to senior years. Again, he made All-Area all three years as well. He pitched a no hitter against Roosevelt his senior year.

In football, he was a wide receiver and ran the 440 in track. Steffano received numerous scholarship offers in basketball, football and baseball. He also received two professional baseball minor league offers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers.

Steffano is a retired educator and currently resides in Florida with his wife Joyce Gallichio Steffano, a 1962 graduate of Northmont. They have a son, Alex.

Brumbaugh-Anderson https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_BrumbaughAnderson-1.jpg Brumbaugh-Anderson Poppaw-Franklin https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Poppaw_Franklin-1.jpg Poppaw-Franklin Foley https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_MikeFoley-1.jpg Foley Gillespie https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_DonGillespie-1.jpg Gillespie Hayes https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_KennyHayes-1.jpg Hayes Steffano https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_RalphSteffano-1.jpg Steffano

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Athletics Department at (937) 832-6016.

Reach the Northmont Athletics Department at (937) 832-6016.