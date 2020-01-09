Lady Bolts pull away to bury Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Kaitlyn McCrary scored 22 points and Gabby Kline 16 to help lead the Northmont girls basketball team to a 62-47 victory Wednesday at Springfield.

The Lady Bolts did a good job sharing the ball, especially in the second half.

Leading by three after the first quarter and at halftime, Northmont began to pull away in the third quarter.

Dasia Turner, who picked up a pair of fouls early in the first quarter, tossed in five third quarter points while Kline had six to help the Lady Bolts open up a 12 point advantage entering the final period.

The pair picked up where McCrary left off. McCrary scored 16 first half points but with the Lady ‘Cats pressuring her in the third quarter Kline and Turner got open inside to score key baskets. Kline scored six points in both the third and fourth quarters while Turner had five in the third and four in the final quarter.

Northmont missed some layups in the second half, but Northmont coach Bethany Kincer credited that to the nature of the game.

“That is going to happen. It was a physical game and we were going up and down the court pretty hard and when you get to the goal it gets in your head a little bit, but we made enough baskets that mattered,” Kincer said.

Northmont did a good job pressuring Springfield senior point guard Mickayla Perdue throughout the game. Perdue finished with 21 points, which is her per game season average, but she missed plenty of shots due to pressure and had a few more blocked inside.

“Amari Bradford and Kamorah Rhylick did a great job defensively by keeping Perdue from scoring more points than she did,” Kincer noted. “She is a great player. She looks to attack the basket and Bradford and Rhylick did a great job defending her.”

Northmont’s lead swelled to 16 points early in the fourth quarter but Springfield fought its way back into the game to cut the deficit to 50-42. Perdue buried a 3-pointer, scored another basket and after a Northmont turnover Amya Barnes scored inside.

The Lady Bolts committed a crucial turnover on an in-bounds pass and Tymeerah De’Armond scored to make it an eight point game.

Kline and Turner answered with baskets for Northmont and Turner blocked a shot. McCrary sank a pair of free throws to put Northmont up 56-42.

“Our big players really did a great job and our guards did a good job getting the ball in to them,” Kincer said.

Down the stretch Kline scored inside and Rhylick and Bradford both sank a pair of free throws to give the Lady Bolts a solid 15 point win.

“We shot the ball really well from the free throw line,” Kincer added. “I’m really happy with just how we played as a team. They put a lot of pressure on us. When we were most successful was when we were sharing the ball as a team and moving it well and looking to attack the basket.”

NMT 16 27 44 62 – 62

SPRF 13 24 32 47 – 47

Northmont: Kaitlyn McCrary 7-8-22, Amari Bradford 1-4-6, Tierra Freeman 1-0-2, Kamorah Rhylick 0-3-3, Dasia Turner 4-1-9, Gabby Kline 8-0-16, Ashley Besingi 2-0-4. Totals: 23-16-62.

Springfield: Amya Barnes 1-2-4, Tymeerah De’Armond 2-0-4, Mickayla Perdue 7-5-21, Cayma Calloway 1-1-3, Tymarah De’Armond 3-1-7, Destiny Wells 3-2-8. Totals: 17-11-49.

Three-point goals: Northmont 0; Springfield 2 (Perdue).

Records: Northmont 3-9 (1-5), Springfield 4-7 (0-6).

Kaitlyn McCrary scores inside during the first half at Springfield. Dasia Turner drives past Tymarah De'Armond during Northmont's 62-49 victory over Springfield. Ashley Besingi scores just before halftime while Tymeerah De'Armond tries to block the shot. Gabby Kline scored six points in both the third and fourth quarters at Springfield.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

