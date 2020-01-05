T’bolts win Troy Invitational

TROY — Northmont turned in another strong performance Saturday taking 1st place at the annual Troy Invitational.

The Thunderbolts had 12 wrestlers place in 11 weight classes, including four freshmen.

“It was a great team effort today at Troy that enabled us to win our second tournament of the season,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg. “We outdistanced Wayne 235 to 204 to win the 14 team tournament. Eleven of our 13 weight classes placed in the tournament. We talked yesterday about taking our wrestling to another level and we did a great job of starting that today.”

Two freshmen placed in the 106 pound weight class. Drake Givens won by a fall (3:57) vs. Nolan Fox (Fr.) to take third place. Vince Perkins lost a 9-4 decision to Xavier Jordan Bradley (Fr.) of Wayne to place sixth.

Freshman Christian Pendleton (126) won by a fall (0:59) vs. Aaron Jackson (Fr.) of Covington to earn 5th place.

In the 132 pound weight class freshman Ryan Stowers took 3rd place winning by a fall (2:57) vs. Ben Hartzell (So.) of Greenville.

Junior Noah Wilkins (138) placed 3rd winning by a fall (4:54) vs. Mason Adlesh (Jr.) of Preble Shawnee.

Sophomore Miles Moyer (145) scored an 11-2 major decision over Samuel Trotta (Sr.) of St. Xavier to take 3rd place.

Senior Andrew Knick (152) took 1st place scoring a 20-1 technical fall over Mason Vanderwell (So.) of St. John’s.

Senior James Wilson (160) lost a 16-2 major decision to Dalton Hahn (So.) of Lima Senior to place 6th.

Senior Bryce Asher (182) lost a 3-2 decision to Joel Martinez (Sr.) of St. Xavier to place 4th.

Junior Phil Tracey (195) took 1st place winning by a fall (0:56) vs. Dustin Winner (Fr.) of Miami East.

Senior Jake Staley (220) scored a 3-1 decision over Jesse Fisher (Sr.) of Covington to place 5th.

Senior Seth Frantz (285) lost by a fall (1:32) to defending state champion Jacob Padilla (Sr.) of Wayne to place 2nd.

“Everybody is in their correct weight class and it showed what we were able to do,” Newburg added. “Our seniors are great leaders and keep everyone focused. We are hitting the big part of the schedule in the next three weeks and I think we will be ready for it. We just go in the wrestling room every practice and grind it out with the purpose of getting better each day.”

Next up, the Thunderbolts will compete in a tri-match at Eaton on Wednesday and on Saturday at noon compete in the Fairmont Duals.

Freshman Ryan Stowers (132) won by a fall in 2:57 over Ben Hartzell (So.) of Greenville to capture third place. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_RyanStowers-1.jpg Freshman Ryan Stowers (132) won by a fall in 2:57 over Ben Hartzell (So.) of Greenville to capture third place. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star James Wilson (160) won by a fall vs. Ethan Ott of Miami East in the semifinals at Troy. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_JamesWilson-1.jpg James Wilson (160) won by a fall vs. Ethan Ott of Miami East in the semifinals at Troy. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Phil Tracey (195) won by a fall vs. Joey Hale of Preble Shawnee in the semifinals. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_PhilTracey-1.jpg Phil Tracey (195) won by a fall vs. Joey Hale of Preble Shawnee in the semifinals. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Seth Frantz (285) scored a 3-2 decision over Jayden Heltsley of Arcanum in the semifinals. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Seth_Frantz-1.jpg Seth Frantz (285) scored a 3-2 decision over Jayden Heltsley of Arcanum in the semifinals. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Freshman Vince Perkins (106) gains the upper hand before losing a 9-4 decision to freshman Xavier Jordan Bradley of Wayne. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Vince_Perkins-1.jpg Freshman Vince Perkins (106) gains the upper hand before losing a 9-4 decision to freshman Xavier Jordan Bradley of Wayne. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Troy Invitational 1. Northmont 235.5 2. Wayne 204.0 3. Covington 186.5 4. Miami East 178.5 5. Wayne Trace 157.0 6. St. Xavier 147.0 7. Arcanum 115.0 8. Greenville 110.0 9. Preble Shawnee 82.5 10. Sidney 80.5 11. St. John’s 76.5 12. Troy 56.0 13. Lima Senior 54.0 14. Hamilton 51.0

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon