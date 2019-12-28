T’bolts place 5th at holiday tourney

VANDALIA — Two Northmont wrestlers won their respective weight classes Saturday at the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Butler High School to help the Thunderbolts take 5th place overall in the large school division.

Senior Andrew Knick (152 pounds) scored a 7-0 decision in the championship match over junior Trace Braun of Graham Local.

Senior Seth Frantz (285) scored a 6-5 decision over senior Tripp Johnson of Springboro to win the heavyweight title.

No other Northmont wrestlers placed among the top eight at the very competitive tournament, which featured a total of 49 teams.

“The kids did a fantastic job,” said Northmont coach Scott Newburg. “We had five freshmen in the lineup this week and they got some good experience. This is a tough tournament, but our guys that have been around for the last three or four years like Knick and Frantz were champions of their weight classes. We had Bryce Asher and James Wilson that did a great job by making it to the championship bracket, but they each lost two tough matches.”

After a first round bye Knick won by a fall (2:50) vs. KeAnthony Bales of Eaton. Frantz also had a first round bye and in the second round also won by a fall (0:29) vs. Bobby Shaw of West Carrollton.

In the third round of the tournament Knick scored a 26-11 technical fall over Logan Salatin of Wilmington. Frantz won by a fall (0:35) vs. Zach Burroughs of Graham Local.

In the quarterfinal round Knick won by a fall (4:15) vs. Will Hash of River Valley and Frantz won by a fall (2:18) vs. Zach Burroughs of Graham Local.

During the semifinals Knick scored a 7-2 decision over Marcus Zullo of Pickerington Central. Frantz scored a 4-3 decision over Cadmen Roose of Benjamin Logan.

Springboro won the large school division with 198.5 points followed by Delaware Hayes (173.0), Ryle (132.0), Butler (116.5) and Northmont (99.0) to round out the top five.

Graham Local won the small school division with 227 points.

“Overall, everybody scored team points and that’s what it is all about,” Newburg added. “If you can have everybody on your team score points for you in this tournament you can have two or three guys that can make the finals and get some bonus points. That is what allowed us to place among the top five in the big school division, which was our overall goal for the weekend.”

Andrew Knick takes down Trace Braun of Graham Local en route to scoring a 7-0 decision in the 152 pound championship match. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Heavyweight Seth Frantz grapples with Tripp Johnson of Springboro in the championship match. Frantz went on to score a 6-5 decision. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

Knick takes 1st at 152 and Frantz 1st at heavyweight

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

GMVWA Large School Standings 1. Springboro 198.5 2. Del. Hayes 173.0 3. Ryle 132.0 4. Butler 116.5 5. Northmont 99.0 6. Simon Kenton 85.0 7. Tecumseh 81.5 8. Campbell Co. 77.0 9. Oak Hills 65.5 10. West Clermont 64.0 11. St. John’s Jesuit 63.5 12. Moore 53.0 13. Pick. Central 42.0 14. Reynoldsburg 40.0 West Carrollton 40.0 16. Hil. Bradley 35.0 17. Anderson 34.5 18. Miamisburg 28.0 19. Troy 24.0 20. Big Walnut 23.0 21. Great Crossing 22.0 22. Xenia 18.5 23. Chillicothe 9.0 24. Springfield 8.0 25. Princeton 0.0 Scott 0.0

