T’bolts defense overwhelmed by Vikings

CLAYTON — No one covered Miamisburg senior guard Corey Fries who buried six of seven shots from 3-point range during the first half Friday to help lead the Vikings to a lopsided 61-38 victory.

Northmont was forced to switch to man-to-man defense and Miamisburg repeatedly scored backdoor layups during the second half to maintain a comfortable lead.

“During the first half our idea was to play zone defense and we didn’t close out on Fries fast enough,” said Northmont coach Shane Kincer. “We knew he was a good shooter. He went one of six from the field one game, four of six last game and tonight he was six of seven. It was just one of those things… how’s it going to fall? He hit a bunch early and that forced us to play man-to-man and we are not a very sound defensive team when we have to play man.”

The Vikings took a 12-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, held a 35-20 advantage at halftime and never looked back. The Thunderbolts missed some easy shots inside and Miamisburg capitalized the majority of the time by snaring the rebound to storm down the floor for another score.

The Vikings grabbed 31 defensive rebounds and eight offensive but shot 43.8 percent from the field. Northmont only had seven offensive rebounds and 21 defensive and only shot 32.1 percent from the field.

With the victory the Vikings solidified their hold on first place in the National Division by improving to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play while the Thunderbolts dropped to third place at 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

“We watched the ball too much and we gave up the backdoor when we didn’t play the help line and that caused them to score easy buckets in the second half,” Kincer added. “Tim Fries did a good job getting his team ready to play and we weren’t ready to play tonight.”

Northmont travels to Belmont on Saturday to face the Bison.

MBG 12 35 51 61 – 61

NMT 06 20 32 38 – 38

Miamisburg: Luke Copsey 5-2-12, Anthony Coppock 1-2-4, Corey Fries 6-0-18, Alex Ball 3-4-10, Colin Murphy 4-3-12, Ethan Osborne 1-0-2, Jackson McGohan 1-1-3. Totals: 21-12-61.

Northmont: Markus Allen 2-2-6, Patrick Ivory 6-0-12, Jordan Smith 4-1-9, Trent Freeman 4-1-9, Javien Brownlee 1-0-2. Totals: 17-4-38.

Three-point goals: Miamisburg 7 (Fries 6, Murphy); Northmont 0.

Records: Miamisburg 4-1 (3-0), Northmont 1-1 (1-1).

JV Score: Miamisburg 38 Northmont 35.

