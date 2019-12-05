Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1634: A resident of the Cottages of Clayton reported that an unknown subject had stolen$1,000 cash from an envelope that he had concealed in his room. Multiple people were named as potential suspects. The victim had previously been diagnosed with multiple mental conditions including, “unspecified dementia.”

City of Englewood

Report 19-090413: A 17 year old female was charged with theft at Walmart and a second 17-year-old female was charged with complicity. Each was released to a guardian. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

City of Englewood

Report 19-090716: Dillon K. Watson, 29, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Nov. 14

City of Englewood

Report 19-090925: Shondra M. Clemons, 45, at large, was charged with driving under suspension, expired registration and use of illegal plates and was arrested on a warrant issued by Moraine Mayors Court. She was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-090968: Police responded to an injury crash on E. Martindale at River Road. Abby N. Street, 28, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. She was transported by Butler Twp. medics to Grandview Hospital for treatment.

Friday, Nov. 15

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1642: A vehicle reported stolen out of the City of Dayton was discovered in the parking lot of a business in the 7000 block of Hoke Rd. The vehicle also had a stolen license plate on it.

City of Englewood

Report 19-091108: A 2013 Chevy Impala left unlocked and running in a driveway was stolen in the 300 block of Winnimac Ave. The victim’s purse was also inside the vehicle as well as her cell phone.

Report 19-091175: Betty J. Long, 58, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was released with a court summons.

Report 19-091186: A 17-year-old female was charged with assault at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center after attacking another female she observed talking to her boyfriend. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 19-091251: A 14-year-old male was charged with theft at Meijer and released to his mother. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 19-091255: Police responded to the 4300 block of Gorman Ave. on the report of four females that entered a home and began fighting a resident. They fled the scene prior to police arrival. The homeowners requested police to trespass the females from their property. A’Lanjahla-Tayvead D.M. Byrd, 19, of Dayton 45414, Dae’Nell Evans, 18, of Dayton 45410, and Tashe’ya D. Isreal, of Dayton 45405, were each charged with criminal trespass. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

City of Union

Report 19-091277: An officer approached a vehicle in Wellfield Park that was in the lot after closing. A male and female exited the vehicle and the officer could smell marijuana. During a search of the vehicle the officer located a bag of “magic mushrooms” (psilocybin), three bags of marijuana and three pipes and a marijuana grinder. Amari D. Spears, 19, of Clayton 45415, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, Nov. 16

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1650: Police responded to a dog attack in the 6600 block of Taywood Rd. Rottweiler entered a neighbor’s yard, attacked a dog and brought it back to his owner’s property. The dog later died at the veterinarian’s office. Joseph A. Greathouse, 58, was charged with having a dog at large. He was issued a court summons and 10 day quarantine notice for his dog.

City of Englewood

Report 19-091431: An unknown subject shattered the rear windshield on a vehicle parked behind an apartment in the 400 block of Heather St.

Report 19-091546: Police and medics responded to Kristina Lynn Place on an overdose. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North. Eric D. Hatmaker, 25, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by voluntary intoxication and issued a court summons.

Report 19-091573: Cody W. Ashburn, 25, of Brookville, was charged with theft at Walmart. He fled with a tire valued at $165. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court requesting a warrant to be issued for Ashburn’s arrest.

City of Union

Report 19-091369: Andrew S. Ayers, 36, of Union, was charged with driving while under influence and two headlights required. He was issued a court summons and released to a family member.

Monday, Nov. 18

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1652: Unknown subjects attempted to steal a vehicle on Bethany Court. The ignition switch was removed from the steering column and the dome light ripped out.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1654: Scottie A. Lovelace, Jr., 25, of Trotwood, was arrested on warrants issued by Clayton and Trotwood police. He was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 19-092428: The theft of a pair of basketball shoes from a delivery package was reported in the 100 block of Westrock Farm.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

City of Union

Report 19-092623: The theft of patio furniture was reported in the 100 block of S. Old Mill Rd.

Thursday, Nov. 21

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1665: A female subject was issued a criminal trespass warning in the 7900 block of Melody Rd.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

