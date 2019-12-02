Beavers bounce past Lady Bolts

CLAYTON — Northmont had four players score in double figures Monday but it wasn’t enough to overcome Beavercreek’s seven 3-pointers in a 57-53 loss.

Dasia Turner led Northmont with 16, Gabby Kline scored 12, Kaitlyn McCrary 11 and Amari Bradford netted 10.

The Lady Bolts took a 4-3 first quarter lead on baskets by Turner and Kline, but from that point on Beavercreek seemed to stay a few steps ahead with Northmont trying to play catch-up the remainder of the game.

Beavercreek led by three after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. The Beavers used a swirling offense with players rotating both clockwise and counter clockwise on each possession that kept Northmont on its heels.

Northmont tied the game twice in the third quarter. McCrary came up with a steal and a basket to knot the score at 26. She later tied the game 33-33 before the Beavers took a 35-33 on bucket by Riley Ryan at the end of the quarter.

Turner scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and Bradford scored seven, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a disciplined Beavercreek offense that made the most of its scoring opportunities.

The Beavers opened up a 48-40 lead with 3:24 remaining. With just over two minutes remaining McCrary buried a 3-pointer to cut the Beavers’ lead to 50-45. Kline scored inside to cut the deficit to 51-47 with 1:44 left. From there Beavercreek converted six of eight shots from the free throw line to preserve the four point victory.

Northmont’s last gasp came when Turner buried a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left. Beavercreek stepped out of bounds on the in-bounds pass but Northmont couldn’t score on the ensuing change of possession. The Beavers controlled the rebound as time expired.

Northmont made too many ball handling miscues including a missed layup trailing by four with just over 3:30 remaining and by forcing a few too many passes into double coverage that resulted in turnovers.

During a key point in the game with the score tied 28-28 with 3:48 left in the third quarter Beavercreek called timeout. When play resumed ‘Creek forward Anna Landing took off. She buried a 3-pointer and guard Trinity Bean came up with a steal, dished the ball inside to Landing for another basket to put the Beavers up 33-28.

“We lost the first quarter and they knocked down a lot of outside shots and crashed the boards really well,” said Northmont coach Bethany Kincer. “We got down and towards the end of the game it really affected us. I thought we did a good job of getting the ball inside against their zone. I thought Gabby Kline played an awesome game. She crashed the boards hard and attacked the basket and I thought the rest of the team did a good job of acknowledging that by continuing to give her the ball. We had a shot there at the end but Coach (Ed) Zink pulled it out. He is a legend for a reason.”

